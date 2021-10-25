October 25, 2021
Driver who died in Hwy. 100 embankment rollover is identified

MnDOT

Updated:
Original:

The 30-year-old was killed in the Saturday evening crash.
Author:

Authorities have identified the driver who was killed in a rollover crash as he exited Hwy. 100 on Saturday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Javier Cerrito Granados, 30, of Minneapolis, was the driver who died near Hwy. 100 and I-694 around 9:25 p.m.

The State Patrol says he was exiting northbound Hwy. 100 onto Humboldt Avenue when he lost control of his Ford Econoline.

The van then rolled down the embankment, landing on its side on Hwy. 100.

It caused the northbound lanes of the highway to close for several hours.

Preliminary data from the state's office of traffic safety show 396 deaths on Minnesota roads this year. There were 394 traffic-related deaths in all of 2020 in Minnesota, putting this year on pace to be the deadliest since 2007. 

