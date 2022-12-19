Driver who died in Hwy. 62 bridge crash identified

Skip to main content
The victim crashed his car in snowy overnight conditions.

A man who died after crashing his car in snowy conditions in Minneapolis Thursday has been identified.

Sean Phillip Stout, 39, from Bloomington, died from multiple blunt force injuries in the crash, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Stout was driving a Jeep Wrangler westbound on Hwy. 62 just before 2 a.m. As he approached 34th Avenue, he drifted off the road and struck a bridge.

Stout was declared dead at the scene.

Road conditions were affected by snow and ice, according to the crash report. A winter storm that night left roads coated in snow on Twin Cities roads.

