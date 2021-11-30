Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Driver who killed innocent man, dog while drag racing gets 4 years in prison
Publish date:

Driver who killed innocent man, dog while drag racing gets 4 years in prison

The victim and his dog were struck while trying to cross the street.
Author:

Tony Webster, Flickr

The victim and his dog were struck while trying to cross the street.

A driver who killed an innocent man and dog during an impromptu drag race was sentenced Monday to four years in prison.

Jack Blaschke, 20, had been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the April 28, 2021 crash. Prosecutors said Blaschke pulled up to a red light at County Road 24 in Plymouth around 9 p.m. that evening, honked his horn three times to indicate he wanted to drag race with the driver next to him, then sped off at 70 mph, the charges state. 

Blaschke then crashed into the 65-year-old victim, Gregory M. Schneider, and his black Labrador as the duo crossed the street. Blaschke fled and did not call police, the complaint said. Schneider was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Blaschke, from Delano, later admitted to investigators he hit the man, the charges allege.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 13 to one count of criminal vehicular homicide, with the other charge dismissed. The judge Monday sentenced him to 48 months in prison, down from the  57 months argued by the state, but up from the 41 months recommended by the defense.

Next Up

Hennepin County Government Center
MN News

Driver who killed innocent man, dog while drag racing is sentenced

The victim and his dog were struck while trying to cross the street.

SHSK MAPLE GROVE DT-03
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack's first drive-through to open in Maple Grove next week

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Shake Shack to become more accessible.

kimberly potter
MN News

Brooklyn Center increases communication ahead of Potter's trial

The former officer is charged in the death of Daunte Wright. Her trial begins Tuesday with jury selection.

Gophers
MN Gophers

Reports: Gophers won't retain offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr.

Minnesota's passing attack hasn't been the same under Sanford Jr.

940 Margaret St, St Paul, MN 55106, United States - May 2019 (1)
MN News

4-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Paul

The girl was struck by the driver around 5 p.m. Monday.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Baby found safe inside car that was stolen in south Minneapolis

The incident happened near 32nd Street and Chicago Avenue around 7 p.m.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant puts on a show to help Timberwolves beat Pacers

A third-quarter surge gave the Timberwolves their seventh win in their past eight games.

Mikko Koivu
MN Wild

Wild to retire Mikko Koivu's No. 9 jersey

Koivu will be the first player in franchise history to have his number retired.

Boebert-Omar - Flickr Gage Skidmore
MN News

Rep. Boebert refuses to apologize for Islamophobic comment toward Rep. Omar

A phone call Monday between the two lawmakers ended abruptly.

Patrick Peterson
MN Vikings

Vikings place Patrick Peterson on COVID-19/reserve list

The Vikings cornerback said he was vaccinated in August.

flickr - thin ice warning - USFWS Midwest
Minnesota Life

'Numerous' reports of eager anglers falling through ice

Conditions are still unpredictable, and can vary even across a single body of water.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota health officials watching closely for omicron variant

Health leaders do not yet know how transmissible or severe the new variant is.

Related

c freitag - otter tail co jail - crop
MN News

Man who killed high school sweethearts while fleeing police sentenced

"What have I done?" the suspect allegedly uttered after causing the fatal crash.

MN News

27-year-old charged in killing of innocent man while fleeing police

The incident unfolded the afternoon of Wednesday, May 1.

Schnobrich U of M photo
MN News

Driver charged in 'catastrophic' crash that killed U of M pediatrician

The victim was on his way to work at the time of the wreck.

Ronald A. Jacobson
MN News

Charges: Man that fled scene of double fatal crash was 'in the bag'

Two pedestrians were struck and killed while crossing a Roseville street in January.

MN News

4-year sentence for drunk driver who killed popular high school student

MN News

Innocent man killed by driver fleeing police in Minneapolis

The suspect almost ran down a police officer as well.

Screen Shot 2020-03-24 at 8.50.34 PM
MN News

Pedestrian killed while walking along road, driver arrested

A 55-year-old driver crossed the centerline and struck the woman as she walked.

Lagunes SIlva Mower Co jail - crop
MN News

Man charged with helping juveniles rob, fatally beat 75-year-old

The victim was found dead at his Austin home the next day.