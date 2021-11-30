Driver who killed innocent man, dog while drag racing is sentenced

A driver who killed an innocent man and dog during an impromptu drag race was sentenced Monday to four years in prison.

Jack Blaschke, 20, had been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the April 28, 2021 crash. Prosecutors said Blaschke pulled up to a red light at County Road 24 in Plymouth around 9 p.m. that evening, honked his horn three times to indicate he wanted to drag race with the driver next to him, then sped off at 70 mph, the charges state.

Blaschke then crashed into the 65-year-old victim, Gregory M. Schneider, and his black Labrador as the duo crossed the street. Blaschke fled and did not call police, the complaint said. Schneider was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Blaschke, from Delano, later admitted to investigators he hit the man, the charges allege.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 13 to one count of criminal vehicular homicide, with the other charge dismissed. The judge Monday sentenced him to 48 months in prison, down from the 57 months argued by the state, but up from the 41 months recommended by the defense.