Driver's fish house struck by train as he crossed tracks in central MN

Driver's fish house struck by train as he crossed tracks in central Minnesota

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

A pickup driver had a lucky escape when he narrowly avoided being struck by a freight train, though his fish house was not so lucky.

The incident happened in Kandiyohi County on New Year's Eve afternoon, when a 21-year-old man from Atwater was driving on a private driveway that intersected with two sets of railroad tracks in Gennessee Township, east of Willmar.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says one train with multiple cars was stopped on one side of the tracks, but as the pickup began to cross the tracks, another train was traveling on the other side.

It missed his pickup truck, but struck the fish house he was towing. The driver was not injured in the incident.

