'Driver's Licenses For All' bill passes Minnesota House, heads to Senate

The Minnesota House of Representatives approved the DFL's "Driver's Licenses For All" bill Monday night.

Passing by a 69-60 vote, the bill would allow anyone to obtain a driver's license without providing proof of legal presence in the United States.

Driver's licenses were once obtainable by any state resident prior to 2003, when the rule changed under GOP Gov. Tim Pawlenty, requiring applicants to provide proof of legal immigration status.

The bill has floated around the Minnesota Legislature for more than a decade. It's sponsored by Rep. María Isa Pérez-Vega (DFL-St. Paul) and Rep. Aisha Gomez (DFL-Minneapolis).

Advocates of the legislation are hopeful the bill will pass due to a DFL-controlled House, Senate and Governor's Office. Gov. Tim Walz has previously stated he would sign the bill if it reached his desk.

"Ensuring all drivers in our state are licensed and carry insurance makes our roads safer for *everyone* in Minnesota. It’s the right thing to do," Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in a tweet on Monday.

State DFL Senators Zaynab Mohamed, Bobby Champion, Scott Dibble, Alice Mann and Nick Frentz co-signed a Senate version of the legislation.

Supporters of the bill argue it breaks down barriers for marginalized communities. Opponents claim it could have an impact on Minnesota's election laws, though Secretary of State Steve Simon said Monday that wouldn't be the case.

"The Driver's Licenses for All bill will not change Minnesota election laws at all. Many people who are ineligible to vote (like Green Card holders or 16 year olds) already have drivers licenses. For that reason, drivers licenses are not used as proof of citizenship," he said.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 18 states and Washington, D.C. allow undocumented immigrants to possess driver's licenses. In Minnesota, it's estimated around 81,000 undocumented immigrants live in the state.

In 2017, then-Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed legislative funding for the Minnesota House of Representatives party because the GOP attempted to put the ban on issuing licenses to immigrants — which is an administrative law — into state law.

Republicans have previously opposed allowing undocumented immigrants obtaining licenses by citing concerns about voter fraud, while also suggesting it's unfairly rewarding people who have flouted civil law by coming to America illegally.

Supporters, on the other hand, cite statistics from traffic police that show unlicensed drivers are twice as likely to be involved in fatal crashes as those with valid licenses. Allowing immigrants to get licenses would help improve their driving education and help them to meet insurance requirements.

It would also make it easier for currently unlicensed drivers to carry out their day-to-day commute, see family, and run errands.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will discuss the Senate's companion bill on Friday.