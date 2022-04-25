Drivers suffer vehicle problems after filling up at Hibbing gas station

There have been a number of complaints made by drivers whose vehicles suffered problems after filling up at a Hibbing gas station.

A number of drivers have shared their experiences shortly after filling up at the Holiday Station at 13th Avenue East. Among them was Deb Skelly, who posted on Facebook that her "vehicle start driving rough and didn’t want to go much when I gave it gas" shortly after leaving the station.

"We asked the tow truck driver if he’s heard anything about this and he said they’ve had numerous calls about people having the same thing happen after getting gas at the Hibbing Holiday," she wrote.

The problem, it emerged, is water had contaminated the gasoline, according to a statement from Holiday parent company Couche-Tard.

"At Holiday we guarantee and stand by the quality of our fuels, and we take any complaints seriously. We are aware of the car troubles some drivers have experienced after fueling up at our store on 13th Avenue East in Hibbing and believe they may have resulted from water contamination in an underground fuel storage tank following a recent fuel delivery."

Couche-Tard apologized and said it's helping affected customers with their claims "while working to address what caused the issue."

It says anyone who was affected or who had car problems after using the gas station should call its customer service department at (800) 745-7411 or email customerservice@holidaycompanies.com.