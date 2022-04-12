Driver facing charges for crash that killed Lakeville North sophomore

An arrest has been made after a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Lakeville North High School student.

On Monday evening the police department announced that a 21-year-old Farmington man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Police say he was driving the vehicle that crashed Saturday morning, killing 16-year-old Sydney Kohner and injuring 15-year-old Carmen Braun, of Rosemount.

Bring Me The News does not typically name suspects until formal charges are filed.

The crash happened at approximately 6:26 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Kohner died at the scene while Braun was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for care.

A short time before the crash, police were responding to a noise complaint at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn, located at 14201 Nicollet Avenue. As they arrived, officers saw three people get into a vehicle and "flee the parking lot at a high rate of speed."

School officials have confirmed that Kohner was a sophomore at Lakeville North High School. She died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.