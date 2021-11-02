Driving on sunshine with electric vehicles and solar power

When it comes to charging an electric vehicle at home, doing it through self-provided solar energy is also the most cost-effective means available.

So far 2021 has been a banner year for electric vehicles in the United States. From January to September, U.S. consumers bought more than 305,000 all-electric vehicles, an increase of about 83 percent from the same period in 2020, according to Kelley Blue Book.

All-electric cars and trucks now make up about 2.6 percent of all new light-duty vehicles sold in the country, up from 1.6 percent at this point in 2020. Those huge gains could be dwarfed by what is expected in 2022.

As more consumers make the move to fully electric vehicles (EV), the need for electric charging stations grows, as gaps in service remain. Though it’s hard to beat the free EV charging stations located at some Target stores, co-ops, or other parking lots, the need for private, home-based electric charging stations is on the rise. What better way to generate that power than with solar?

Kick fossil fuels to the curb at home & on the road

A major benefit of buying an EV is finally giving fossil fuels the boot. For many consumers, one of the top reasons for making a move to an EV is the peace of mind in knowing that they have significantly reduced the amount of emissions and waste they are producing annually by eliminating the need for gasoline and oil. Unfortunately, most electricity in the U.S. and about 45 percent of energy in Minnesota still comes from fossil fuel-based power plants.

Those who have purchased an EV have already made a great choice for themselves, the environment, and the future when it comes to their chosen transportation. It makes sense to take the next step and exchange fossil fuel-based energy at a home or business for a more sustainable and green solution. Solar panels can be installed on the roof of a garage, a home, or other structure; the EV charger can be mounted outside for easy access or inside a garage to cater to cold Minnesota winters.

Charging with solar is cheaper

When it comes to charging an electric vehicle at home, doing it through self-provided solar energy is also the most cost-effective means available. Electricity produced by solar panels is more economical than buying electricity from the local utility directly. Although the initial amount saved may be pennies on the dollar, solar could easily save thousands of dollars in fuel costs over the lifetime of the vehicle, especially as utility prices continue to rise every year.



The benefits don’t stop when the EV is finished charging. When the EV is unplugged, the solar panels will continue to generate energy that can be used elsewhere on the property. If the power produced is in excess of what’s needed, the surplus is transmitted out to the local grid for a credit on the solar owner’s utility bill, a practice known as net metering. Solar energy systems in Minnesota can be designed to generate up to 120 percent of a property’s expected electricity needs.

Funds to help with solar are achievable & limited

Significant credits, rebates, and incentive programs are available to help bring solar to many homes or businesses, and they can be stacked together for substantial savings. The federal Investment Tax Credit to install solar is 26 percent, and Minnesota doesn’t charge sales tax on solar costs.

Other localized programs are available through some Minnesota communities and utilities, but have limited funding and are first-come, first-served. Once these funds are depleted, there is no guarantee of their return in the future, as was shown earlier this year when the Iowa legislature let the state’s solar tax incentives expire.

Driving on the power of the sun will give you peace of mind that you’re making the right choice for your pocketbook and the planet.

How do you find out if you or your business qualifies for funds to go solar? Contact us to schedule your free solar analysis and no-obligation quote to see how much you can save!

About All Energy Solar

Every year, All Energy Solar makes switching to solar energy accessible for property owners of all kinds — residential, commercial, agricultural, municipal, and more. As a trusted leader in Minnesota solar energy, our industry experience allows us to confidently handle every aspect of the solar process. From initial energy analysis and concepts, engineering and design, construction, and monitoring, our team prides itself on being experts in all aspects of our field.

Break the cycle of “renting” your power from the utility company. Get a free virtual solar consultation from All Energy Solar.