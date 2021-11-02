Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

Driving on sunshine with electric vehicles and solar power

When it comes to charging an electric vehicle at home, doing it through self-provided solar energy is also the most cost-effective means available.
Author:
As more consumers make the move to fully electric vehicles (EV), the need for electric charging stations grows, as gaps in service remain. What better way to generate that power than with solar?

As more consumers make the move to fully electric vehicles (EV), the need for electric charging stations grows, as gaps in service remain. What better way to generate that power than with solar?

So far 2021 has been a banner year for electric vehicles in the United States. From January to September, U.S. consumers bought more than 305,000 all-electric vehicles, an increase of about 83 percent from the same period in 2020, according to Kelley Blue Book.

All-electric cars and trucks now make up about 2.6 percent of all new light-duty vehicles sold in the country, up from 1.6 percent at this point in 2020. Those huge gains could be dwarfed by what is expected in 2022.

As more consumers make the move to fully electric vehicles (EV), the need for electric charging stations grows, as gaps in service remain. Though it’s hard to beat the free EV charging stations located at some Target stores, co-ops, or other parking lots, the need for private, home-based electric charging stations is on the rise. What better way to generate that power than with solar?

Kick fossil fuels to the curb at home & on the road

A major benefit of buying an EV is finally giving fossil fuels the boot. For many consumers, one of the top reasons for making a move to an EV is the peace of mind in knowing that they have significantly reduced the amount of emissions and waste they are producing annually by eliminating the need for gasoline and oil. Unfortunately, most electricity in the U.S. and about 45 percent of energy in Minnesota still comes from fossil fuel-based power plants.

Those who have purchased an EV have already made a great choice for themselves, the environment, and the future when it comes to their chosen transportation. It makes sense to take the next step and exchange fossil fuel-based energy at a home or business for a more sustainable and green solution. Solar panels can be installed on the roof of a garage, a home, or other structure; the EV charger can be mounted outside for easy access or inside a garage to cater to cold Minnesota winters.

Charging with solar is cheaper

When it comes to charging an electric vehicle at home, doing it through self-provided solar energy is also the most cost-effective means available. Electricity produced by solar panels is more economical than buying electricity from the local utility directly. Although the initial amount saved may be pennies on the dollar, solar could easily save thousands of dollars in fuel costs over the lifetime of the vehicle, especially as utility prices continue to rise every year.

The benefits don’t stop when the EV is finished charging. When the EV is unplugged, the solar panels will continue to generate energy that can be used elsewhere on the property. If the power produced is in excess of what’s needed, the surplus is transmitted out to the local grid for a credit on the solar owner’s utility bill, a practice known as net metering. Solar energy systems in Minnesota can be designed to generate up to 120 percent of a property’s expected electricity needs.

Electric Vehicle with Solar Panel Charger Garage
4
Gallery
4 Images

Funds to help with solar are achievable & limited

Significant credits, rebates, and incentive programs are available to help bring solar to many homes or businesses, and they can be stacked together for substantial savings. The federal Investment Tax Credit to install solar is 26 percent, and Minnesota doesn’t charge sales tax on solar costs.

Other localized programs are available through some Minnesota communities and utilities, but have limited funding and are first-come, first-served. Once these funds are depleted, there is no guarantee of their return in the future, as was shown earlier this year when the Iowa legislature let the state’s solar tax incentives expire.

Driving on the power of the sun will give you peace of mind that you’re making the right choice for your pocketbook and the planet.

How do you find out if you or your business qualifies for funds to go solar? Contact us to schedule your free solar analysis and no-obligation quote to see how much you can save!

About All Energy Solar

Every year, All Energy Solar makes switching to solar energy accessible for property owners of all kinds — residential, commercial, agricultural, municipal, and more. As a trusted leader in Minnesota solar energy, our industry experience allows us to confidently handle every aspect of the solar process. From initial energy analysis and concepts, engineering and design, construction, and monitoring, our team prides itself on being experts in all aspects of our field.

Break the cycle of “renting” your power from the utility company. Get a free virtual solar consultation from All Energy Solar.

All Energy Solar Logo - Bring Me The News (1)

Next Up

Northeast Middle School
MN News

Investigation launched over teacher's use of n-word at Minneapolis school

The incident sparked a walkout protest and a petition last week.

Detroit Lakes High School
MN News

Shooting threats directed at 2 schools in Detroit Lakes

Both threats have been dealt with and individuals involved have been "dealt with."

Jacob Danielson
MN News

Sheriff fires deputy who drove drunk, cites 'repeated' policy violations

Danielson was driving his personal vehicle and there were two children in the car at the time of the crash

Voting survey vote election
MN News

2021 elections: When to expect results from Minneapolis, St. Paul

We might have some unofficial results tonight, but some races could extend to Wednesday.

Night Ranger, Rock from the Heart
Sponsored Story

Rock from the Heart debuts in Fargo, returns to Minneapolis in 2022

Rock from the Heart blends heart health and rock n' roll.

Pexels - voting buttons hand holding - crop
MN News

LIVE UPDATES: Results from municipal elections in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and more

The latest as the results come in.

Regina Hospital
MN Health

Regina Hospital in Hastings to close family birth center in 2022

A declining birth rate in the area is the reason for the closure.

covid nurse
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota to open 'alternative care site' to help with COVID hospital surge

After a brief dip in COVID cases statewide, they have been rising again over the past week.

Pixabay - gavel court
MN News

Twin Cities tobacco shop owner convicted of sexually assaulting woman

He had offered the woman a job pricing items for the store.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 2

The latest.

c freitag - otter tail co jail - crop
MN News

Man who killed high school sweethearts while fleeing police sentenced

"What have I done?" the suspect allegedly uttered after causing the fatal crash.

Screen Shot 2021-11-02 at 10.13.02 AM
Minnesota Life

Anti-Biden slogans added to city limit signs in Brandon, Minnesota

Someone altered the signs so they read like the recent conservative meme 'Let's Go Brandon.'

Related

Rosemont Minnesota solar installation - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

Common solar energy myths that could be costing you

Solar energy has its share of myths. Believing them may be costing you money!

Riverton Solar Installation - brook avenue - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

Solar at Riverton community housing co-ops meet savings and sustainability goals

Solar installations help to bring energy efficiency, affordability to student university housing in Minneapolis

All Energy Solar Residential Installation
Sponsored Story

End 'renting' from your utility company and go solar

A solar installation is one of the few home improvements that actually pays for itself.

All Energy Solar - residential solar panel installers
Sponsored Story

Why solar panels are the best home improvement project for 2021

They add value to your home and, unlike other improvements, provide an ongoing financial return.

Bring Me The News - All Energy Solar - COVID SAFE Earth Day Solar Installation
Sponsored Story

Commit to clean, green, renewable energy every day of the year

Mark Earth Day by making the switch with All Energy Solar

electric-car-2783573_1280
MN Consumer

Xcel Energy announces major drive to increase electric vehicles in MN

It aims to put 1.5 million EVs on roads in the eight states it covers by 2030.

MN News

St. Paul's new electric car-charging stations are powered by the sun

The two new solar-powered stations allow drivers to recharge the batteries that power their electric cars. They bring the number of power-charging stations in St. Paul to 18. The city is also adding three electric vehicles to its fleet.

polaris
MN Consumer

Polaris to release new electric off-road vehicle in 2021, with more to come

The Minnesota-based company says it will offer an electric vehicle in each of its core product segments by 2025.