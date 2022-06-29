Drone drops bag of candy near kids fishing

Authorities are investigating after a drone flying in Benton County dropped a bag of candy near a group of children fishing.

The incident happened Monday, June 27 in Watab Township, about 10 miles north of St. Cloud.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the former King's Inn property around 6 p.m. after an adult fishing with five children at Little Rock Lake witnessed the suspicious activity.

Authorities say one child told an investigator they'd been fishing from the shore when a drone came out of a wooded area on the northern portion of the property.

The drone returned a short time later and, on this second flight, dropped a bag of candy near the children.

According to Sheriff's Office, witnesses described seeing a black SUV parked in the northern portion of the property at the time of the incident. The SUV was seen quickly leaving the property and heading northbound on Highway 10 after the second drone flight.

The suspect in the SUV is described as a white man in his mid-to-late 30s with short, dark brown hair, wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Witnesses described the full-sized SUV as a black Chevy, or possibly GMC, from the early 2000s. One witness obtained a partial license plate of "FED."

Last month, the sheriff's office opened a separate investigation into suspicious activity targeting children in the same township.

On May 18, witnesses said a white man in his 60s or 70s driving a white minivan approached children waiting at a bus stop and falsely claimed to be a former school principal.

Anyone with information about suspicious incidents in Benton County is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 320-968-7201 or contact Tri-County Crime Stoppers at (800) 255-1301 or TriCountyCrimeStoppers.org.