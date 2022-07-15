Drunk-driver pulled over in Blaine was 6 times over legal limit

A driver pulled over in Blaine was six times the drink-drive limit.

The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says that the 30-year-old driver was pulled over and arrested for DWI by Blaine Police Department recently.

The driver gave a blood alcohol content sample of .525, more than six times Minnesota's limit of 0.08.

The OTS says that the driver "could barely stand up" during the incident, noting he was "lucky that his decision to drink and drive didn’t take a life that day."

In 2020, the latest complete statistics for road incidents, Minnesota saw 394 fatalities on its roads, of which 79 were drunk-driving related.