Amid holiday demand, MN's at-home COVID test provider tightened free testing cap

Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Due to holiday demand, Minnesota's at-home COVID test provider tightened free testing cap
Publish date:

Due to holiday demand, Minnesota's at-home COVID test provider tightened free testing cap

Vault Health says it has a cap on how many free tests it can send out, which resets each day.
Author:

Credit: Minnesota Department of Health

Vault Health says it has a cap on how many free tests it can send out, which resets each day.

Some Minnesotans seeking at-home COVID testing ahead of the return to school or work following the holidays were frustrated in their attempts over the New Year's holiday weekend.

Several residents shared on social media the messages they received when they attempted to apply for the free at-home COVID saliva tests that can be obtained by the state's saliva testing provider, Vault Health.

The message informed them that all available free tests had been shipped out for the day, and if they wanted one shipped out, they would have to pay for it.

This happened throughout New Year's weekend, which also coincided with the state's free COVID-19 testing facilities being closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, just days before students across the state were due to return to school.

On Twitter, the account for Vault Health, which became Minnesota's saliva testing partner in late summer 2020, said that a cap on free testing was being implemented "due to extremely high demand for COVID tests during the holiday."

But a Vault Health spokesperson told Bring Me The News that it has always had a cap on free tests, which on a typical day is 6,000 tests a day. 

However, this cap was reduced to just 1,500 tests per day over the holiday weekend, which it says was because UPS – one of its delivery partners – was not operating.

The cap has returned to 6,000 a day as of Monday, it said.

The limited access to testing came at a time of a surge in demand for testing following the holidays and ahead of the resumption of school.

There have been multiple posts and videos shared on social media in recent days showing long lines at state testing sites particularly on Thursday, which came before the two-day closure for the holidays.

You can order an at-home COVID saliva test here, and find free testing locations across Minnesota here.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

covid saliva test
MN Coronavirus

Amid holiday demand, MN's at-home COVID test provider tightened free testing cap

Vault Health says it has a cap on how many free tests it can send out, which resets each day.

Screen Shot 2022-01-02 at 2.35.57 PM
MN Shopping

Target recalls "Letters to Santa" mailbox after customers report cuts

Target sold 174,300 of the mailboxes, which can be returned for a gift card.

IMG-2129
MN Vikings

Zimmer's snarky press conference is a fitting end to Vikings season

The Vikings' head coach took little responsibility for the 37-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

End of an era? Packers eliminate Vikings from playoff contention

The 37-10 loss may be the end for Mike Zimmer.

Grace Zumwinkle
MN Sports

U.S. Olympic women's hockey roster filled with Minnesota ties

The state will be well-represented on the ice in Bejing.

Betty White with St. Olaf College students
MN Lifestyle

That one time Betty White visited the real St. Olaf... College, that is

The Minnesota college shared the memory in honor of the late Golden Girls star.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings ownership undecided on firing Mike Zimmer

With the Vikings' playoff hopes on the line, Zimmer's fate is up in the air.

sun country
MN News

Sun Country passengers wait long hours amid baggage delays at MSP

This comes a week after a network outage forced the airline to cancel all domestic flights.

Joynes Ben Franklin in Grand Marais
MN Lifestyle

After 80 years, family behind beloved North Shore five-and-dime sells to new owner

"I think the community, our customers, and our visitors will find great comfort in this transition."

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Garage explosion in Minneapolis leaves man in 'serious condition'

A neighboring garage also caught fire.

20211205_Vikings_Lions_REG13_0104
MN Vikings

The 2021 Vikings made their own bad luck

Vikings got a bad break in losing Kirk Cousins before a key game but this could have been avoided

Wintee classic
MN Wild

Winter Classic at Target Field was one of coldest events on record

It was the coldest game in NHL history.

Related

covid saliva test
MN Coronavirus

Mail order COVID-19 saliva testing now available statewide

MDH has also announced the opening of 11 more COVID-19 testing sites.

covid saliva test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota opening its 7th saliva testing location in St. Paul

The tests are free and open to anyone regardless of if they have symptoms.

covid saliva test
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 saliva testing site opening at Minneapolis Convention Center

It opens Monday and will be open seven days a week.

covid saliva test
MN Coronavirus

State opening COVID-19 saliva testing location in southwest Minnesota

The testing site opens Thursday in Worthington.

covid saliva test
MN Coronavirus

At-home COVID-19 saliva tests to be made available in 24 MN counties

The Minnesota Department of Health is launching it as a pilot project before expanding it statewide.

covid test 2
MN Coronavirus

COVID tests are in high demand. Here's everything you need to know.

Where you can find them, the types of tests and when you should take the test.

covid-19 testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

The state is offering free COVID tests at 21 community testing sites in January

Testing is a key strategy in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

covid saliva test
MN Coronavirus

St. Cloud gets Minnesota's 6th COVID-19 saliva testing site

Four more sites are expected to open in the Twin Cities in the coming weeks.