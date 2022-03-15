Duluth: 15-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of 19-year-old relative

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the fatal stabbing of a family member, a 19-year-old woman, in Duluth last week minutes after police left their home.

The St. Louis County Attorney's Office charged the boy with second-degree murder in Karimah Phuly's death, according to the Duluth Police Department.

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance call at 6:41 p.m. to the 1700 block of East Superior Street, where an adult family member was alleged to have been assaulted.

Police arrived and determined there wasn't an assault. They left at about 6:55 p.m.

Within 10 minutes, police were again called to the home for a medical call. Officers found Phuly unresponsive suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This is still a very active and ongoing investigation and once more details become available, we will release them," the Duluth Police Department said.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office for more information. The suspect was initially said to be a 14-year-old but police have since corrected that detail.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.