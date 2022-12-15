Skip to main content
Duluth Chamber of Commerce president charged with drunk-driving

Matt Baumgartner was also convicted of DWI in 2017, court records show.

Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce

The President of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce has pleaded not guilty to DWI charges stemming from a September incident.

Matt Baumgartner, 39, was allegedly three times over the legal driving limit when he drove through a gate at the Medical District Parking Ramp and was "nodding off" in his Nissan Pathfinder on Sept. 20 at around 7:35 p.m.

An open container of vodka was found inside the SUV at the time.

According to the complaint, officers went to the parking ramp at 302 E. 1st St. and described the city official to have a "strong odor of alcohol" coming from him, noting Baumgartner "could barely open his eyes and was unable to speak."

After police requested a search warrant to take Baumgartner's blood sample. After the blood sample was acquired, it was sent to the BCA for analysis. 

The complaint states Baumgartner's blood alcohol concentration was .295. The Minnesota legal limit is 0.08.

Baumgartner was also convicted of another DWI charge in 2017, according to court records. He has been the president of the chamber of commerce since July 19, 2021.

Baumgartner pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree driving while intoxicated, court records show. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2023.

Bring Me The News reached out to Baumgartner for comment Thursday.

