Duluth declares its 1st ever official snow emergency

December 29, 2021
Duluth declares its first ever official snow emergency
Publish date:

Parts of the city saw 10 inches of snow during this week's winter storms.
Author:

Jacob Norlund, Flickr

This week's winter storm didn't just bring 10 inches of snow to parts of Duluth, it also resulted in the city's first official snow emergency.

The City of Duluth declared a snow emergency Tuesday — the first snow emergency in its 165-year history as a city. That means no vehicles can be parked on the 120 miles of newly designated snow emergency routes in the city until 6 p.m. Wednesday, the final day of the snow emergency.

You can see a map of those routes here. Most are major arterial streets. 

duluth snow emergency routes map

Parking is still allowed on residential streets that are not marked with snow emergency signs (though you still have to follow the weekly odd-even restrictions). The city also opened up free parking lots where residents can stash their vehicles during snow emergencies.

There are five of these free lots near Canal Park, plus two more further south: at the Wheeler Field complex and Wade Municipal Stadium.

However, vehicles have to be out of the lots by 8 p.m. Wednesday, the final day of the snow emergency. That's a two-hour window from the end of the declared snow emergency.

This official snow emergency declaration comes after city leaders implemented a new plowing plan they hope will make clearing the roads more efficient. Staff installed more than 2,200 snow emergency route signs over the summer, with communications going out to resident on social media and via other avenues to help them prepare for the eventual snow emergency.

"The City of Duluth is poised to declare its first-ever snow emergency this winter," the city said in an October news release.

The Duluth News Tribune says the city has technically had the authority to declare snow emergencies for a while, but a lack of signage meant elected officials rarely, if ever, activated such measures.

