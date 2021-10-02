DECC in Duluth will double its COVID-19 testing capacity

October 2, 2021
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center will double its COVID-19 testing capacity
Publish date:

Duluth Entertainment Convention Center will double its COVID-19 testing capacity

The expansion comes amid a statewide increase in demand for COVID-19 testing.
Author:

Flickr

The expansion comes amid a statewide increase in demand for COVID-19 testing.

The COVID-19 testing site at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center will double its capacity next week amid an increased demand for tests.

According to a Friday announcement from Gov. Tim Walz, the state’s testing site at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center will expand from 5,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet starting on Monday.

The increase in space means the site can administer 1,000 tests per day compared to its current capacity of 500 tests. The site will also change its days of operation from Monday through Tuesday to Tuesday through Saturday to accommodate weekend testing.

“Testing is still one of the best tools we have in our fight against COVID-19, and we’re doing whatever we can to ensure every Minnesotan has access to it,” Walz said in a statement.

“Getting tested at the DECC is easy, low-barrier, and no cost to you. Minnesotans in and around Duluth looking for a test have a great option right in their backyard.”

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm cited the start of classes and seasonal changes for the increased testing demand.

“With school back in session and activities moving indoors as the seasons change, testing remains an important tool for protecting our families and communities from COVID-19,” Malcolm said in a statement.

“By expanding our robust, collaborative testing program, we have removed testing obstacles for families across the state.”

In September, St. Louis County saw 2,117 reported cases of COVID-19, the highest since December, according to the county’s department of health.

But with a vaccine now available, COVID-19 deaths are down in St. Louis County compared to last winter, with 7 deaths in September compared to 97 confirmed deaths in December.

The rise in cases is also straining the state’s ICU bed capacity, with 53 of the total 1,161 available Wednesday, according to the Star Tribune. There were five open beds in northern Minnesota. 

Next Up

Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Autman-Bell's return, defense spark Gophers' rebound vs. Purdue

The Gophers won a soggy game in West Lafayette.

Screen Shot 2021-10-02 at 10.17.54 AM
MN Lifestyle

Fargo Thai restaurant goes viral with 'spice level warnings'

Apparently some diners couldn't take the heat.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN News

DECC in Duluth will double its COVID-19 testing capacity

The expansion comes amid a statewide increase in demand for COVID-19 testing.

Screen Shot 2021-10-02 at 8.55.40 AM
MN News

Suspected bank robber arrested after wild day, standoff in Duluth

The suspect had barricaded himself in an apartment near Central Avenue and Grand Avenue.

Chris Berg
TV, Movies and The Arts

Fargo TV host leaves before station vaccine mandate goes into effect

Chris Berg is out at the TV station, but in at a local radio station.

Catalytic converter theft
MN News

Police: Catalytic converter thief strikes again, gets 11th DWI

He was arrested in Hopkins this week for the second time.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID cases reach highest levels in Minnesota since December

Is the peak of the current wave anywhere in sight?

Byron Buxton
MN Twins

The offseason message for Twins owners: Pay Byron Buxton

Despite the risk, the Twins outfielder is worth the investment.

police lights
MN News

Domestic violence homicides at five-year high in Minnesota

There was a noticeable spike during the pandemic in 2020.

Band Box Diner
MN Food & Drink

Effort underway to reopen famous Band Box Diner in Minneapolis

Its owners need support to reopen the diner, which closed at the start of the pandemic and has

Pixabay red fall leaves
Minnesota Life

Where to find fall colors: Leaves hit their peak across northern MN

This could be a top-notch leaf-peeping weekend.

slice inc pizza facebook
MN Food & Drink

New restaurant Slice Inc. brings New York-style pizza to Minneapolis

A grand opening is planned for Saturday afternoon.

Related

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

MN opening another 2 new COVID testing sites in Twin Cities

The demand for testing is on the rise.

Flickr - COVID testing specimen bags
MN Coronavirus

State opening 2 new COVID saliva testing sites in Twin Cities

It comes amid a recent surge in demand for tests.

coronavirus, COVID-19 test
MN Coronavirus

Residents in Ely urged to get tested, quarantine due to COVID-19 outbreak

The northern Minnesota community has seen a "significant" increase in COVID-19 cases.

coronavirus, covid-19, drive-thru testing
MN Coronavirus

Here are the 6 latest locations for free COVID-19 testing in Minnesota next week

MDH is conducting the testing amid increased community spread in Minnesota.

covid saliva test
MN Coronavirus

Mail order COVID-19 saliva testing now available statewide

MDH has also announced the opening of 11 more COVID-19 testing sites.

covid saliva test
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 saliva testing site opening at Minneapolis Convention Center

It opens Monday and will be open seven days a week.

long term care elderly
MN Coronavirus

Care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks soon to be identified in MN

The media age of the 18 people who have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota is 83.

covid-19, coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Saturday update: Minnesota exceeds 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

There are 589 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, including 263 in intensive care.