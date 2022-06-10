Skip to main content
Duluth lifts mask requirement for city facilities, citing decrease in COVID-19 numbers

Duluth lifts mask requirement for city facilities, citing decrease in COVID-19 numbers

The city lifted the mandate Friday, following guidelines from the CDC.

Pexels

The city lifted the mandate Friday, following guidelines from the CDC.

Duluth will lift its mask mandate in city facilities as COVID-19 cases decrease in St. Louis County

The city announced Friday that staff and members of the public will no longer be required to wear masks inside city facilities, effective immediately.

The announcement comes as St. Louis County’s community transmission levels for COVID-19 have fallen from “high risk” to “medium risk,” according to guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to St. Louis County’s COVID-19 dashboard, the county’s seven day average for new cases was 57.9 as of Sunday.

After a spike in the winter, St. Louis County again saw an increase in cases in mid-May, with the seven day average of new cases peaking at 183 on May 10.

The CDC’s guidelines currently recommend that in medium risk counties like St. Louis County, people who are not at risk for severe illness due to COVID-19 do not need to wear masks indoors, while those who are should consult a medical professional about whether to wear a mask. 

But medical experts still advise people wear masks particularly in heavily populated indoor spaces, with studies by the likes of the Mayo Clinic finding they're a useful tool in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Next Up

Pexels - face mask covid holding
MN Coronavirus

Duluth lifts mask requirement for city facilities, citing decrease in COVID-19

The city lifted the mandate Friday, following guidelines from the CDC.

Propeller plane
MN News

Pilot airlifted after plane crashes near Granite Falls Airport

The crash happened approximately two hours west of the Twin Cities.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, June 10

Here is the latest info from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Major home remodel (file photo)
MN News

Charges: Man swindled more than 40 MN victims out of nearly $1M

Richard Patrick Wooton, 53, is accused of swindling 42 victims out of thousands of dollars across Wright, Hennepin and Sherburne counties.

Recall products
MN Health

If you bought these ready-to-eat salads, throw them out

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said the Northern Tier Bakery items may have a possible listeria contamination.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after gunshots reported in north Minneapolis

The incident happened in the Willard-Hay neighborhood late Thursday night.

287497805_5078185592251162_940056387671264581_n
MN News

1 killed in shooting at Plymouth gas station

The age and identity of the victim have not been released.

Screen Shot 2022-06-10 at 7.37.10 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

KARE 11 morning news anchor Gia Vang to leave station

Her final day at KARE 11 will be Friday, June 17.

Screen Shot 2022-06-10 at 6.57.21 AM
MN News

Police: Guns recovered from trio at high school graduation ceremony

Two guns were recovered following a 'disturbance' at Brooklyn Center High School graduation.

image
Minnesota Life

Effort to bring roller rink to vacant ice arena in north Minneapolis

Organizers are hoping to bring a destination roller rink to the neighborhood.

Screen Shot 2022-06-03 at 2.58.53 PM
MN News

Pedestrian, 84, dies after hit-and-run involving motorist with five DWIs

A homicide charge is now expected for the driver.

pontoon-891837_1280
MN News

Man drowns after jumping from pontoon on Detroit Lake

Three friends jumped into the water and tried to save the man.

Related

Pexels - face mask covid holding
MN Coronavirus

Duluth brings back masking in city buildings amid COVID surge

Duluth, in one of the state's current COVID hotspots, has brought back a mask requirement in city buildings.

Pexels - face mask covid holding
MN News

Minnetonka approves mask mandate in emergency ordinance

The mandate officially goes into effect Monday night.

Flickr - woman holding face mask covid - Nenad Stojkovic
MN Coronavirus

MN businesses, organizations and events that require or recommend a face mask

Many places have changed their protocols due to the spread of the delta variant.

face mask
MN Shopping

List of cities, businesses lifting mask requirement, and those keeping it

Minnesota's mask mandate is being repealed on Friday.

5266815680_05d882aa85_h
MN Coronavirus

Walmart to mandate COVID vaccine for some managers, corporate employees

The company will also reinstate mask mandates for employees in high-transmission areas.

classroom mask
MN Coronavirus

Rochester schools may change mask rules to require them for all

The school board will consider the proposal, as well as others, on Aug. 17.

teacher, covid, masks, school
MN News

Minneapolis Public Schools ends mask mandate, loosen COVID-19 guidelines

The district joins St. Paul Public Schools, which recently voted to drop its mask mandate.

Minnesota State Fair - main gate day 2021
MN Lifestyle

State Fair reveals COVID rules: People urged – but not required – to wear masks

The fair is asking guests to follow its guidance "not because it’s mandated, but because it’s the right thing to do."