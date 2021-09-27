Duluth man arrested after police chase in stolen pickup truck

He was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in North Dakota, police said.

A 20-year-old from Duluth has been arrested after leading police on a chase in a pickup truck that had been reported stolen.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a deputy spotted a vehicle "speeding and driving recklessly endangering public safety" in the area of Canal Park Sunday night.

The deputy identified the vehicle as a pickup truck that was reported stolen during a burglary on Sept. 18 in Fargo, North Dakota. Law enforcement officials were also cautioned that the driver of the stolen pickup may be armed "due to their suspected involvement in a vehicle prowl by a neighboring jurisdiction where a handgun was stolen," the sheriff's office said.

When the deputy attempted to stop the pickup, the driver fled, the sheriff's office said. During the pursuit, the deputy used a PIT maneuver and took the driver into custody without further incident on the 800 block of West Railroad Street in Duluth.

The driver was taken to the hospital for an evaluation before being booked into the St. Louis County Jail. He's being held in jail for probable cause for various felonies and misdemeanors but hasn't been formally charged. Among them: possession of stolen property, fleeing police, first-degree damage to property, second-degree assault and financial transaction card fraud.

The incident is still under investigation by "several" agencies in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.