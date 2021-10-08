Man arrested nearly 3 months after shooting himself in leg

He was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

A 36-year-old Duluth resident is now in custody after accidentally shooting himself nearly three months ago.

Officers with the Duluth Police Department were called to a local emergency room on the evening of July 15, on a call of a man being treated for a gunshot wound.

Police, at the time, said they were investigating the incident — but shortly after, determined the man had actually shot himself. He was traveling in a vehicle, the department said, when the gun went off, striking him in the leg.

The injury wasn't life-threatening.

More than two months after the accidental shooting, that man has been taken into custody. The Duluth Police Department said he was arrested in Douglas County on Sept. 25, on two outstanding warrants: One for felon in possession of a firearm, the other for fifth-degree assault.

Online court records show the man has three felony convictions dating back to 2010, including for aggravated robbery, narcotic sales and terroristic threats.