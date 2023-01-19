Duluth man who repeatedly stabbed pregnant girlfriend gets 20 years

A Duluth man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for repeatedly stabbing his pregnant girlfriend while she was in bed with their 1-year-old child.

Anthony Holloway was sentenced to 240 months in prison on Wednesday. In November, a Duluth jury found Holloway guilty of attempted 2nd-degree intentional murder and one count of child endangerment.

On March 2, 2022, Duluth police were called to an apartment on the 1700 block of Kenwood Avenue at around 5:15 a.m. after being told a woman had been stabbed multiple times.

Holloway was among those to call 911.

The woman had suffered stab wounds to her chest, neck and back, including one that pierced her heart. She was taken to St. Luke's hospital and was "bleeding profusely,” according to the criminal complaint.

The victim, who was pregnant at the time, had been laying in bed with her and Holloway’s 1-year-old child when she woke up to him stabbing her in the back.

She attempted to get away, but Holloway began stabbing the front of her body. In total, Holloway stabbed her more than a dozen times.

The victim eventually made it out of the apartment and woke up fellow residents. Holloway then locked the door with both their 1-year-old and 8-year-old children inside.

The 1-year-old was uninjured but covered in blood when police arrived. The 8-year-old child was in his bedroom.

Holloway was arrested at their apartment.

Holloway’s sentence is the maximum sentence for 2nd-degree intentional attempted murder under Minnesota law.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.