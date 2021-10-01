October 1, 2021
Duluth PD in standoff with 'armed and dangerous' suspect following citywide alarm
Updated:
Original:

Duluth PD in standoff with 'armed and dangerous' suspect following citywide alarm

Police say the person is suspected in an attempted bank robbery, car theft and police pursuit.
Author:

Duluth Police Department, Facebook

Police say the person is suspected in an attempted bank robbery, car theft and police pursuit.

The Duluth Police Department is asking people to stay away from the area near  Central Avenue and Grand Avenue as they respond to an armed suspect in an apartment building.

Police in a 4 p.m. news release described this person as "armed and dangerous," and say the suspect has fired shots. No injuries have been reported, the department added.

The standoff came after a few hours of terror on the city's streets. Police earlier had warned of a suspect acting with a "complete disregard" for the safety of others, in multiple areas of the city. Social media users reported seeing someone in a car driving recklessly — speeding, hitting other vehicles and at one point driving the wrong way across a bridge.

The police department, in its latest update Friday afternoon, said the suspect in the apartment building is wanted for attempted armed bank robbery, car theft and leading police on a chase. 

The Hermantown Police Department, Saint Louis County Sheriff's Office , Superior Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Duluth Police Department’s Tactical Response Team are on scene, police said. 

"The public is encouraged to stay away from the area to give our officers room to work and provide the individual the opportunity to safely surrender," the PD's news release said. 

The original story from Friday afternoon is below.

Original story

The Duluth Police Department issued a warning Friday afternoon about a person they said was "showing complete disregard to human safety."

The department said it has received "numerous calls" about this person from neighborhoods across the city. Commenters on the PD's Facebook post detail someone driving a car recklessly through the city.

People have reported their cars being hit or nearly hit by the driver who is apparently racing through the streets. 

One Facebook user also shared video of a car driving the wrong way across the bridge (foul language warning).

Facebook users report multiple squad cars have been pursuing the vehicle.

Police and bystanders have also been updating the person's location.

The Duluth Police Department plans to provide additional updates Friday afternoon.

