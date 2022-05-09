Skip to main content
Duluth PD standoff ends with officers learning suspect wasn't home

Duluth PD standoff ends with officers learning suspect wasn't home

The suspect is currently booked at the St. Louis County Jail pending charges.

Courtesy of Duluth Police Department.

The suspect is currently booked at the St. Louis County Jail pending charges.

Duluth Police were involved in a six-hour standoff Sunday evening before learning the suspect had left the residence before officers arrived. 

The 36-year-old man, wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident that involved firing a handgun, later surrendered to officers at an agreed upon location. 

According to the Duluth Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of E. 1st Street around 6 p.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired.

Duluth Police, a tactical response team and crisis negotiators set up a perimeter and evacuated surrounding apartments. 

After further investigation, a search warrant, and multiple attempts to contact the suspect, it was confirmed he wasn’t inside.

Follow Bring Me The News on Twitter for the latest breaking news

Shortly after midnight, officers arrested the suspect without incident in the 1200 block of W. Michigan Street after he agreed to meet following a phone conversation with negotiators. 

"We want to thank the public for giving our officers room to work so we could resolve this situation peacefully with no injuries," the department stated in a press release.

The specific motive behind the shooting is yet to be determined. There is no word on if anyone was injured.

The suspect is currently booked at the St. Louis County Jail pending charges. 

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

Next Up

Duluth standoff
MN News

Duluth PD standoff ends with officers learning suspect wasn't home

The suspect is currently booked at the St. Louis County Jail pending charges.

FSV0ZLVVUAAuSJ3
MN Weather

Tornado watch until 10 p.m. includes the Twin Cities

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

Cane's
MN Food & Drink

Raising Cane's hiring 250 ahead of opening its 2 newest MN locations

The newest locations in Lakeville & Roseville bring the total number of Raising Cane's restaurants in MN to 17.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Next round of storms could bring tornadoes, very large hail

It could be a rocky afternoon and evening in eastern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Jennifer Lynn Matter. Goodhue County Jail.
MN News

Mother arrested for death of baby found in Lake Pepin in 2003

The mother has also been identified as the mother of the baby found in the Mississippi River in 1999.

GiantsRidge_OldSawMedia_111920_AB-1240947
Sponsored Story

Giant Trails to make giant memories for the whole family

Giants Ridge is located 3-hours away from the Twin Cities, 1-hour away from Duluth

South St. Paul Police
MN News

17-year-old boy killed in South St. Paul shooting

The teen was found laying in the road at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Bison
Minnesota Life

Bison could soon be roaming land near Shakopee again

Viewing areas are being planned in Scott County along county highways 16 and 87.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 9

The latest from the state health department.

USATSI_18096785_168397563_lowres
MN Music and Radio

Arcade Fire, Beck to make stop in Minneapolis for 'We' tour

The tour features appearances in North America and Europe.

Screen Shot 2022-05-08 at 9.16.49 AM
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in crash shortly after hitting bus is identified

Jefferey Sonczalla, 58, died at the hospital shortly after the crash.

ATV, all-terrain vehicle
MN News

Police: Speed a factor in ATV crash that killed 20-year-old

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Related

duluth police department
MN News

Lengthy standoff in Duluth ends with Thursday night arrest

The suspect had barricaded himself in his home more more than seven hours.

police lights
MN News

Long standoff with armed subject ends Thursday in New Brighton

The situation quickly escalated Wednesday night.

Screen Shot 2021-10-02 at 8.55.40 AM
MN News

Suspected bank robber arrested after wild day, standoff in Duluth

The suspect had barricaded himself in an apartment near Central Avenue and Grand Avenue.

duluth police department
MN News

Duluth PD in standoff with 'armed and dangerous' suspect following citywide alarm

Police say the person is suspected in an attempted bank robbery, car theft and police pursuit.

Screen Shot 2020-01-07 at 10.29.37 AM
MN News

Waseca police standoff with armed male ends with arrest

The incident happened approximately 7 weeks after a Waseca officer was shot in the head.

La Quinta Inn
MN News

Standoff at Brooklyn Park ends safely, suspect in custody

The La Quinta Inn had been evacuated and the area surrounding it cordoned off.

MN News

Man fires shot from home during long standoff in Sauk Centre

Fortunately, no one was injured during the standoff.

Screen Shot 2021-02-26 at 10.13.27 AM
MN News

Suspect in K9 killing dies after lengthy standoff with Duluth police

The Minnesota BCA is investigating.