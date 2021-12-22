Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Duluth restaurant owner charged with sexually assaulting 2 kids
Police launched an investigation after "numerous" sexual assault allegations were made against him, charges said.
St. Louis County Jail

A 61-year-old Duluth restaurant owner has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting two children. 

William A. Kalligher, 61, of Duluth, was booked into jail at 10:21 a.m. on Tuesday and was charged Wednesday morning with seven felonies: one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct. 

Kalligher, a local businessman, owned Gannucci's Italian Market in West Duluth, which closed permanently earlier this year, the Duluth News Tribune reported in August

Police launched an investigation into Kalligher over the summer after "numerous" sexual assault allegations, charges said. He has been charged with sexually assaulting two people — a boy when he was 9 or 10 years old and a girl when she was 13-14 years old. 

Kalligher's arrest came from a "thorough investigation" by the Duluth Police Department's sex crimes abuse and neglect unit. In a news release on Tuesday, Duluth PD said he wouldn't have been arrested "without the victim-survivors being able to come forward and share their story."

"These victim-survivors showed strength and resilience to be able to hold Kalligher accountable for his actions," the release said. 

The charges

According to the criminal complaints, a 25-year-old man told police between 2005-2006, when he was 9 or 10, Kalligher assaulted him in the sauna at a home they were remodeling. 

Kalligher apologized to the victim the next day and following the incident, the victim started to act out and run away from home, charges said. 

In a second criminal complaint, a 16-year-old girl detailed "numerous" incidents of Kalligher taking her clothes off, touching her inappropriately, and sexually assaulting her between 2018-2019 when the victim was 13-14 years old. 

She said Kalligher was high on marijuana at the time of the incidents, charges said.

Both victims had a "familial relationship" to Kalligher, the complaints state. 

If you or someone you know is in need of help, call 911 or call the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault at 218-726-1931.

Duluth restaurant owner charged with sexually assaulting 2 kids

