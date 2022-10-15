Duluth tattoo shop damaged in fire, including rare items inside

A fire at a Duluth tattoo shop early Friday morning damaged "rare art and taxidermy items."



According to the Duluth Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at a building at 33 West Central Entrance at around 2:30 a.m. The location is home to Gitchee Gumee Tattoo.

At the scene, crews from multiple stations worked to extinguish the fire, starting by working through a broken window before going inside. Crews were on the scene for two hours.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

According to DFD Assistant Chief Dennis Edwards, the fire burned inside the building for "some time" before it was reported, resulting in heat and fire damage.

Damage to the shop’s interior is estimated to be worth $10,000, but damage to the interior is estimated at $75,000. Among the items damaged inside the shop were “rare art and taxidermy items."