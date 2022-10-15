Skip to main content
Duluth tattoo shop damaged in fire, including rare items inside

Duluth tattoo shop damaged in fire, including rare items inside

The fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo was reported early Friday morning.

Google Street View

The fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo was reported early Friday morning.

A fire at a Duluth tattoo shop early Friday morning damaged "rare art and taxidermy items."

According to the Duluth Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at a building at 33 West Central Entrance at around 2:30 a.m. The location is home to Gitchee Gumee Tattoo.

At the scene, crews from multiple stations worked to extinguish the fire, starting by working through a broken window before going inside. Crews were on the scene for two hours.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

According to DFD Assistant Chief Dennis Edwards, the fire burned inside the building for "some time" before it was reported, resulting in heat and fire damage.

Damage to the shop’s interior is estimated to be worth $10,000, but damage to the interior is estimated at $75,000. Among the items damaged inside the shop were “rare art and taxidermy items."

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-15 at 12.18.11 PM
MN News

Duluth tattoo shop damaged in fire, including rare items inside

The fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo was reported early Friday morning.

ambulance
MN News

Young man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Pine County

An 18-year-old was also airlifted from the scene.

magazines
MN News

Florida woman pleads guilty to $86M scam of elderly, vulnerable in MN

She was involved in a magazine telemarketing scam that netted $300 million from 150,000 people across the nation.

Screen Shot 2022-10-15 at 8.28.22 AM
MN Shopping

Mall of America is letting people fish in one of its fountains this weekend

The publicity stunt is to mark the opening of Karl's Fishing & Outdoors at the mall.

Evah and Winter Wisconsin
MN News

Teen girls killed in high-speed Wisconsin crash identified

Fundraisers were launched to help cover bills and provide support to their families.

image
MN News

St. Paul says Summit Avenue reconstruction won't happen in 2023

A draft master plan featuring a controversial bike path will be revealed this month.

Screen Shot 2022-10-14 at 2.29.34 PM
MN News

What happened in the Minnesota attorney general debate?

The candidates differ greatly on the role of the AG's office.

MissingNicolletMan
MN News

Body of missing Nicollet man found near state park

The 28-year-old hadn't been seen since Sept. 30.

Sugar beet harvest
MN News

Sugar beets spill over western Minnesota road in crash

The driver suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening in the incident.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.31.07 PM
MN News

Boy, 16, charged with murder of teenager in St. Paul

Prosecutors are motioning to charge the boy as an adult in the case.

winter, snow, freezing rain
MN Timberwolves

What does an early first snowfall mean for Minnesota's winter?

In 2018 the first snow at MSP was Oct. 14 and that winter saw 77.1 inches of snow.

Derek Malevich (1)
MN News

Man pleads guilty to murder of ex-girlfriend in northern Minnesota

The incident happened in May 2021.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-08-29 at 9.07.07 AM
MN News

Lightning strikes Duluth church, causing $185k in damage

The damages will also result in multiple street closures near the church.

MN News

Quarter-million dollar cabin in St. Louis County burns down

The fire was reported early Monday morning.

duluth fire
MN News

Squatters were camping at condemned Duluth home prior to fire

The fire that caused $70,000 worth of damage was said to be accidental.

Screen Shot 2022-08-21 at 6.02.20 PM
MN News

Building formerly home to Rudolph's Restaurant damaged in fire

Multiple people were evacuated from an add-on structure attached to the vacant restaurant after it caught fire Friday morning.

Pixabay - jet skis resting
MN News

Three people rescued after jet ski failure off Duluth shore

The Duluth Fire Department responded to the incident Wednesday afternoon.

duluth fire department
MN News

2 cats killed, 2 firefighters and 1 resident injured in Duluth fire

Residents of all 12 units in the three-story building were displaced by the fire.

Screen Shot 2021-11-27 at 7.36.14 AM
MN News

Waterfront hotel in Duluth sustains damage in kitchen fire

Authorities estimate the damage at around $75,000.

duluth fire department
MN News

Fire at Duluth restaurant does $75K worth of damage

The cause is under investigation.