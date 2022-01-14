Skip to main content
Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge briefly closed after person climbs to the top

Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge briefly closed after person climbs to the top

The famous bridge was closed to traffic for more than an hour Thursday evening.

Sharon Mollerus, Flickr

The famous bridge was closed to traffic for more than an hour Thursday evening.

Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge was closed for more than an hour Thursday evening after an individual climbed to the top of it.

The City of Duluth reported around 7 p.m. that it had closed the bridge as police officers communicated with the person, and also asked members of the public to stay away as negotiations continued.

At around 8:20 p.m., the city communicated that the bridge was back in service, with the climber having come down from the bridge and was helped to safety.

The city has not provided further details as to the individual and what they were doing on the bridge.

The bridge is around 180 feet high at its tallest point.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

14329979161_aab5bcd2cc_k
MN News

Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge briefly closed after person climbs to the top

The famous bridge was closed to traffic for more than an hour Thursday evening.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol: 6-year-old girl hit, killed on Highway 169

The girl was on the highway when she was struck.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Son arrested for killing of father in south Minneapolis home

It marks the second homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's fast start can't snap Grizzlies winning streak

Memphis extended its streak to 11 games with a 116-108 victory over the Timberwolves.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild have 2 players named to NHL All-Star Game

The Wild could have a third representative through the "Last Man In" ballot.

trattoria mucci facebook
MN Food & Drink

Popular Italian eatery in Uptown to permanently close

The owner of Trattoria Mucci said it "just didn't work out this time."

colbert redmons billboard jan 2022
MN Food & Drink

MN popcorn shop gets Times Square billboard via 'The Late Show'

The last time Redmon's Popcorn got national attention, it shut down two days later.

child parent mask covid pexels
MN Coronavirus

Frey backtracks on dining mandate: Kids age 2-4 won’t need test

The mayor told Chad Hartman the city is already working to change its just-announced regulation.

264 Willmar Ave SE, Willmar, Minnesota - October 2019
MN News

11 staff members on leave after refusing Willmar district's COVID policy

The staff members were placed on leave after they "opted not to comply."

TIMOTHY BORRMAN
MN News

Man charged with stealing van with dog inside in South St. Paul

He apparently said he didn't realize there was a dog inside.

Screen Shot 2022-01-13 at 1.07.55 PM
Minnesota Life

African cat found in Massachusetts is coming to Minnesota

The cat has to have its leg amputated.

masks
MN Coronavirus

Duluth becomes first non-metro city to bring back mask mandate

The omicron variant is surging across Minnesota.

Related

38583278625_5e2413a851_k
MN News

Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge is stuck due to weight of ice

The city was slammed with snow over the weekend.

38583278625_5e2413a851_k
MN Weird

Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge working again after being stuck due to ice

Work had to be called off on Wednesday due to falling ice.

MN News

Watch: Sailboat crashes into Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth

The frightening moment almost sent multiple people into the water.

red lobster Duluth
MN News

Carbon dioxide leak briefly closes Red Lobster in Duluth

One worker went to the doctor but no one else was hurt.

Lift Bridge
MN Coronavirus

Lift Bridge closes for cleaning after worker's positive COVID-19 test

The Stillwater brewery will reopen Friday.

MN News

Duluth's famous Aerial Lift Bridge starts summer operating schedule

Screen Shot 2021-02-26 at 10.13.27 AM
MN News

'Dangerous situation' in Duluth, public asked to stay away after suspect kills K9

It started on Thursday evening and has continued into Friday.

MN News

Stillwater Lift Bridge to close for 4 months

The Stillwater Lift Bridge will close Monday for four months while MnDot crews make repairs. The bridge will not reopen until late December. The lift span will open to boat traffic on Sundays from Oct. 15 through Nov. 5 and will also not open again until late December.