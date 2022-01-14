Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge briefly closed after person climbs to the top

Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge was closed for more than an hour Thursday evening after an individual climbed to the top of it.

The City of Duluth reported around 7 p.m. that it had closed the bridge as police officers communicated with the person, and also asked members of the public to stay away as negotiations continued.

At around 8:20 p.m., the city communicated that the bridge was back in service, with the climber having come down from the bridge and was helped to safety.

The city has not provided further details as to the individual and what they were doing on the bridge.

The bridge is around 180 feet high at its tallest point.

