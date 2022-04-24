Duo surrenders with 'hands raised' after deadly shooting, standoff

Police arrested two "potential suspects" in connection to a fatal shooting in south Minneapolis on Saturday, but not before they surrendered following a standoff at a residence along Portland Avenue.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were sent to the 4100 block of Portland Avenue on a report of a shooting that left a victim a block to the west near the intersection of East 41st Street and Park Avenue.

Police believe the victim was shot and then "relocated to the intersection in a vehicle."

Officers reported finding the victim – a man in his late 20s – with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

MPD says officers that responded to the scene spotted two "potential suspects" enter a home on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue. A perimeter was created and crisis negotiators and the Minneapolis SWAT team joined the effort, which ended with negotiators finding a way to a peaceful outcome, MPD said.

"The potential suspects, an adult male, and an adult female exited the house with hands raised. Both were peacefully detained at approximately 2:30 pm.," a press release from MPD says.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.