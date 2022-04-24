Skip to main content
Duo surrenders with 'hands raised' after deadly shooting, standoff in Minneapolis

Negotiators were able to get the "potential suspects" to surrender peacefully.

Negotiators were able to get the "potential suspects" to surrender peacefully.

Police arrested two "potential suspects" in connection to a fatal shooting in south Minneapolis on Saturday, but not before they surrendered following a standoff at a residence along Portland Avenue. 

According to Minneapolis police, officers were sent to the 4100 block of Portland Avenue on a report of a shooting that left a victim a block to the west near the intersection of East 41st Street and Park Avenue. 

Police believe the victim was shot and then "relocated to the intersection in a vehicle."

Officers reported finding the victim – a man in his late 20s – with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital but did not survive. 

MPD says officers that responded to the scene spotted two "potential suspects" enter a home on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue. A perimeter was created and crisis negotiators and the Minneapolis SWAT team joined the effort, which ended with negotiators finding a way to a peaceful outcome, MPD said. 

"The potential suspects, an adult male, and an adult female exited the house with hands raised. Both were peacefully detained at approximately 2:30 pm.," a press release from MPD says. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

