Eagan man killed after crashing into traffic signal

The 30-year-old crashed into a traffic light early Wednesday morning.

An Eagan man was killed in a collision with a traffic light early Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the man as 30-year-old Robert Anthony Holmquist, who it says was driving a Hyundai Elantra southbound on Hwy. 149 when he struck a traffic light pole at the intersection of Opperman Drive just after 2 a.m.

It's unknown at this time if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

"Robby had a love for baseball, golfing with friends, being outdoors, enjoying his family and work, and will be remembered for his 'Big Bear Hugs'," according to his obituary.

No other information is known at this time. Police are investigating.

