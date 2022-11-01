Eagan PD suspends ground search for missing 23-year-old; family shares statement

Skip to main content
Eagan PD suspends ground search effort for missing 23-year-old; family shares statement

Hundreds gathered Monday to help search for Bryce Borca.

Bryce Borca. Courtesy of Eagan Police Department.

The Eagan Police Department on Tuesday said it's continuing to look for information leading to the whereabouts of missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca, but volunteers are no longer needed as authorities have suspended expansive ground search efforts near the Minnesota River. 

Around 250 volunteers and local, state and federal authorities searched for Borca on Monday, but he was not located when the search concluded at nightfall. 

The Eagan Police Department continues to canvas the area for information that will assist us in locating Bryce," police said Tuesday. "We have suspended our ground search near the Minnesota River and at this time we do not need any volunteers." 

The Borca family also shared the following public message Tuesday: 

"This is an incredibly difficult time for us and our main focus is finding our son. Our family would like to thank everyone involved in the search for Bryce, including the Eagan Police Department, county special operations, our friends, family and countless volunteers. We are so very grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the community, and we pray for Bryce’s safe return." 

Borca was last seen around 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road, according to police. He was wearing a patterned cardigan, black pants, a black tie and white sneakers.

Police confirmed to KARE 11 that Borca left a party early Sunday and investigators are not concerned about foul play. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 651-675-5876.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

