Eagan PD asks homeowners to check cameras for missing 23-year-old

Eagan Police ask homeowners to check security cameras for missing 23-year-old

Bryce Borca has been missing since early Sunday morning.

Eagan PD

Eagan Police are asking homeowners in a specific area of the city to check their surveillance cameras for any trace of Bryce Borca, who has been missing since early Sunday.

The department requested anyone with outside security cameras living south of Lone Oak Road, west of Pilot Knob Road and north of Silver Bell Road to check between the hours of 2-4 a.m. 

LocationOfMissingEaganMan

The 23-year-old was last seen in the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m.

Borca was last seen wearing a patterned cardigan, black pants, a black tie and white sneakers.

Multiple agencies are still searching for Borca. Police said in an update Monday they no longer need further assistance from volunteers wanting to help with the search, after an estimated 200 turned up to help.

Southeast Metro Fire News previously reported the searches were focused near the Minnesota River.

Anyone with information should call police at 651-675-5876.

