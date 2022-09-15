Eagan PD looking for kids who went joyriding in stolen school golf cart

Three boys are suspected of taking a stolen middle school golf cart on a joyride around Eagan on Thursday.

Police say the golf cart was stolen around 10:30 a.m. from Dakota Hills Middle School. Three middle school-aged suspects were later spotted with the golf cart at the intersection of Diffley Road and Lexington Avenue.

On Thursday afternoon, police released photos of the green Yamaha golf cart and asked for the public's help in locating it.

Sgt. Rich Evans, a spokesperson for the department, said the golf cart was later found, severely damaged, at O'Leary Park.

Courtesy of Eagan Police Department.

Police have not yet identified the suspects are the asking the public to share information about the incident.