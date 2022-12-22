Skip to main content
Eagan Police provide update on search for Bryce Borca

Eagan Police provide update on search for Bryce Borca

The 23-year-old has been missing since Oct. 30.

Bryce Borca. Courtesy of Eagan Police Department.

The 23-year-old has been missing since Oct. 30.

Eagan Police Department has provided its first update since early November concerning the search for missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca.

"Over the past seven weeks, the Eagan Police Department has continued an active investigation into the disappearance of Bryce Borca," The Eagan Police Department posted Thursday.

"The investigation has included an extensive search of over 1000 acres in coordination with state and federal officials. Additional specialized support has been added through private entities to assist in locating Bryce. The investigation remains open and active, as Bryce has still not been located."

Borca has been missing since Oct. 30. He was last seen returning to Eagan after spending time on a party bus, with a search warrant from Eagan PD saying he was "extremely intoxicated."

Borca and two friends were dropped off by a Lyft driver on the 3200 block of Hill Ridge Drive just after 2 a.m. Borca told his friends he was going to walk to his apartment, which was a 40-45 minute walk away.

While walking, Broca Facetimed his friends. He last spoke with them at around 2:30 a.m., telling them he "didn’t know where he was." His friends said he appeared to be in a heavily wooded area.

Broca also told his friends his phone was almost dead. When the call abruptly ended, Borca’s friends assumed his phone had died and began to search for him on foot.

They reported him missing at around 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The Borca family issued a statement on Friday:

"Our family wants to express immense gratitude for the continued community support for Bryce and our entire family, including the Eagan Police Department, county special operations, friends, and countless volunteers.

"We miss Bryce every minute of every day. He is an incredibly kind and thoughtful young man who has touched so many with his selflessness and loyalty. This has been extraordinarily challenging for our family, and we appreciate the love and prayers so many have provided us through these unspeakable times.

"We continue to ask for your support in our continued effort to locate Bryce. Thank you."

The last update police provided was on Nov. 8.

If anyone has any information regarding Borca's disappearance, they are asked to call the Eagan Police Department.

