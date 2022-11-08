Eagan police still looking for missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca

Police are still looking for information surrounding the disappearance of a 23-year-old Eagan man, who was last seen late last month before he walked into the woods alone as his phone died.

In an update Monday, Eagan PD said: "The Eagan Police Department has continued to search for Bryce Borca and follow leads and tips from the community. We are not currently looking for volunteers but encourage anyone with information to call our department."

Bryce Borca has been missing since Oct. 30. He was last seen returning to Eagan from a party bus, during which he was "extremely intoxicated,” according to a search warrant from the Eagan Police Department.

Borca and two friends were dropped off by a Lyft driver on the 3200 block of Hill Ridge Drive just after 2 a.m. Borca told his friends he was going to walk to his apartment, which was a 40-45 minute walk away.

While walking, Broca Facetimed his friends. He last spoke with them at around 2:30 a.m., telling them he “didn’t know where he was.” His friends said he appeared to be in a heavily wooded area.

Broca also told his friends his phone was almost dead. When the call abruptly ended, Borca’s friends assumed his phone had died and began to search for him on foot.

They reported him missing at around 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Nearby surveillance video showed Borca walking alone, and using his cellphone location, police learned that he had walked through an industrial area and into a wooded area "with several marshes and ponds."

A ground search was conducted to locate Broca on Oct. 31, with 250 volunteers and local, state and federal authorities working near the Minnesota River.

But Eagan police announced they were suspending those efforts last week. The department said it would still canvass the area and asked the public for any information relating to the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Eagan Police Department.