Skip to main content
Eagan police still looking for missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca

Eagan police still looking for missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca

Borca was last heard from as he Facetimed friends while walking alone in the early morning of Oct. 30.

Bryce Borca. Courtesy of Eagan Police Department.

Borca was last heard from as he Facetimed friends while walking alone in the early morning of Oct. 30.

Police are still looking for information surrounding the disappearance of a 23-year-old Eagan man, who was last seen late last month before he walked into the woods alone as his phone died.

In an update Monday, Eagan PD said: "The Eagan Police Department has continued to search for Bryce Borca and follow leads and tips from the community. We are not currently looking for volunteers but encourage anyone with information to call our department."

Bryce Borca has been missing since Oct. 30. He was last seen returning to Eagan from a party bus, during which he was "extremely intoxicated,” according to a search warrant from the Eagan Police Department.

Borca and two friends were dropped off by a Lyft driver on the 3200 block of Hill Ridge Drive just after 2 a.m. Borca told his friends he was going to walk to his apartment, which was a 40-45 minute walk away.

While walking, Broca Facetimed his friends. He last spoke with them at around 2:30 a.m., telling them he “didn’t know where he was.” His friends said he appeared to be in a heavily wooded area.

Broca also told his friends his phone was almost dead. When the call abruptly ended, Borca’s friends assumed his phone had died and began to search for him on foot.

They reported him missing at around 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Nearby surveillance video showed Borca walking alone, and using his cellphone location, police learned that he had walked through an industrial area and into a wooded area "with several marshes and ponds."

A ground search was conducted to locate Broca on Oct. 31, with 250 volunteers and local, state and federal authorities working near the Minnesota River.

But Eagan police announced they were suspending those efforts last week. The department said it would still canvass the area and asked the public for any information relating to the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Eagan Police Department. 

Next Up

Fire
MN News

One burned in fiery explosion at New Ulm mobile home park

Two trailers are a total loss.

ambulance
MN News

Charges: Woman needed 26 staples on her head after dog attack

The dog's owner allegedly admitted one of her dogs is known to be aggressive.

Hennepin County water patrol
MN News

Screams heard night before Edina woman's body found in Lake Minnetonka

Officials haven't determined whether the woman's death was suspicious or not.

JackHeinrich
MN News

Champlin man charged in Salvation Army arson, vandalism

The suspect also had felony warrants for other charges.

Pixabay - water surface
MN News

Cold Spring man drowns attempting to recover boat lift cover in Sauk River

Police said the man was underwater for 15-20 minutes.

Thumbnail Version BMTN Election Night Coverage
MN News

LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota election results 2022

The latest as the results roll in.

ambulance
MN News

Woman killed in head-on crash with semi in northern Minnesota

The crash involved a car and a semi-tractor trailer.

u.s. attorney's office
MN News

Man sentenced to over 6 years for sexual assault of 'helpless' victim

Mainza Malambo was convicted for two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

IE2018_LPHERO_GROUP_LAPTOP
Sponsored Story

FREE Internet: The Best Ways to Use the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program Benefit

The ACP program is making high-speed internet free to qualified individuals in Minnesota

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN News

The delay in Monday's Powerball drawing was Minnesota's fault

A winning jackpot ticket was discovered in California.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Police: 5 arrested after woman shot dead in Brooklyn Park home invasion

The suspects range in age from 16 to 24.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Scandinavian design, minimalist living inspire $1.25M Stillwater home

The natural-light filled home is inspired by Scandinavian architecture.

Related

Bryce Borca
MN News

What's the latest on the search for missing Bryce Borca?

A search warrant filed by police revealed more information on Borca's disappearance.

Bryce Borca
MN News

Eagan PD asks homeowners to check cameras for missing 23-year-old

Bryce Borca has been missing since early Sunday morning.

Bryce Borca
MN News

Eagan PD suspends ground search for missing 23-year-old; family shares statement

Hundreds gathered Monday to help search for Bryce Borca.

Bryce Borca
MN News

Active search ongoing in Eagan for missing 23-year-old man

Bryce Borca was last seen in the early hours of Sunday.

image
MN News

Eagan PD looking for kids who went joyriding in stolen school golf cart

The golf cart was later found "severely damaged," according to police.

Screen Shot 2022-10-21 at 9.19.33 AM
MN News

A year after disappearance, Bemidji police re-issue appeal to find missing teen

Nevaeh Kingbird was last seen on Oct. 22 of last year.

unnamed-3
MN News

Police arrest man suspected of sexual assault, weapons threat in Eagan

The investigation prompted a SWAT response in an Eagan neighborhood on Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2020-11-01 at 6.52.04 AM
MN News

10-year-old Crystal girl reported missing returned home safely

She was reported missing early Thursday morning.