Eagan woman killed in crash between transit van, SUV

Eagan woman killed when transit van broadsides SUV near Farmington

The 68-year-old died at the scene, according to the State Patrol.

An Eagan woman died when the transit van she was driving T-boned an SUV near Farmington. 

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Highway 3 and 280th Street in Castle Rock Township, just outside Castle Rock & Roll Bar & Grill, according to the State Patrol. 

A 19-year-old from Farmington was behind the wheel of a Toyota Rav4 SUV, heading east on 280th Street. At Highway 3, she stopped at the stop sign, then continued into the intersection, according to the State Patrol.

At the same time, 68-year-old Susan M. Jenkins of Eagan was driving northbound on Highway 3 in a 2021 Ford Transit Van.

The two collided, with the transit van broadsiding the Toyota SUV. Both vehicles ended up in the snowbanks to the northeast.

Jenkins died at the scene, according to the State Patrol. The 19-year-old had non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Road conditions at the time were dry.

