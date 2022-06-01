Middle school principal charged with soliciting minor resigns

A Lakeville man accused of soliciting an undercover cop posing as a 15-year-old girl last month has resigned from his job as principal of Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage.

The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District Board of Education accepted Mohamed Selim's resignation, effective May 23, without discussion during their regular meeting on Thursday.

Selim, 38, is facing a felony prostitution charge in Hennepin County District Court after he was arrested May 17 by law enforcement conducting a multi-jurisdictional sting operation.

Prosectors allege Selim communicated with an undercover cop posing as a 15-year-old girl and made arrangements to meet up and pay for sex.

Selim became principal of Eagle Ridge at the beginning of the current school year. Before that, he was principal at William Byrne Elementary in Burnsville, where he won a districtwide award for leadership.

District leaders and local police say there's no known allegations against Selim involving students.

Selim's next court appearance is scheduled for June 29; he's been out of jail on conditional release since May 20. If convicted, Selim faces up to 10 years in prison.

Burnsville High School principal to replace Selim

Dave Helke, longtime principal of Burnsville High School, has been named the next principal of Eagle Ridge.

The transition marks a return to the middle school for Helke, who previously served as principal of Eagle Ridge before joining the high school in 2008.

"I’m thankful that this resolves some of the uncertainty for Eagle Ridge staff and families, and I’m hopeful that the school and our entire district will be able to move forward and continue our growth as a learning community," Superintendent Theresa Battle wrote in an email to families.

Aaron Tinklenberg, the district's communications director, said the principal role at Burnsville High School isn't yet filled.

The job will be posted soon and an application and interview process will follow, he said Thursday.