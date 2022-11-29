Skip to main content
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota

There are concerns over the afternoon commute.

A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro.

A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.

With 6 and 8 inches of snow expected across the metro, much of which will fall before the end of school, there have been concerns about traffic conditions in the afternoon and evening commutes.

Among those closing early are North-St. Paul–Maplewood–Oakdale Public Schools and Richfield Public Schools, which have moved forward pickup by an hour, while canceling after-school activities.

Richfield Public Schools announced its decision at 10:15 a.m., saying the early closure was due to "predicted snowfall today."

Others closing include Randolph Public Schools, Sleepy Eye Schools, and Wayzata Schools, the last of which has announced a 2-hour early release.

There has been no such announcement at this time from the three biggest school districts in the Twin Cities: Anoka-Hennepin, Minneapolis, and St. Paul.

There were problems even during light snow for the morning commute, with the Minnesota State Patrol recording 139 total crashes between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., with 53 vehicle spinouts and three jackknifed semis.

Here's a look at the early closures: 

  • Alden-Conger Schools: Closed at 11 a.m.
  • Baldwin–Woodville Area: Closing at 1:45 p.m. 
  • Blake School: Closing at 1:30 p.m., no after-school activities.
  • Fairmont Area Schools: Closing at 11:30 a.m. or 11:45 a.m.
  • North St. Paul–Maplewood–Oakdale: 1 hour early, no after-school activities.
  • Randolph Public Schools: Closing at 12 p.m.
  • Richfield Public Schools: 1 hour early, no after-school activities.
  • River Falls Schools: 2 hours early, no after-school activities.
  • Sleepy Eye Schools: Closing at 11:30 a.m.
  • Wayzata Schools: 2 hours early release.

KSTP has a full list of school closures and early closures here.

