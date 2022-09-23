Skip to main content
Early voting begins: Here's how to register to vote.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Credit: Shaymus McLaughlin

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Voters are eligible to begin casting ballots in Minnesota's midterm election on Friday with early voting officially underway.

Minnesotans can vote early by mail or in-person with an absentee ballot at your local elections office. To vote by mail, you must first request an absentee ballot for the 2022 elections online. 

Office of the Minnesota of Secretary of State helpful links:

  • Learn more about voting early by mail here.
  • Learn more about voting early in person here.

Eligible Minnesotans can register to vote online, on paper or on Election Day at polling sites.

To register, you'll need your Minnesota driver's license or Minnesota identification card number, or the last four numbers of your social security card. 

Check to see if you're already registered to vote or register online here.

Here's where you can register online to vote.

Early voting in Minnesota's midterm election ends on Monday, Nov. 7.

