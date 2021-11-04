Eau Claire police shoot, kill man who allegedly stabbed woman during home invasion

An Eau Claire police officer fatally shot a man who had allegedly broken into a home and stabbed a woman, authorities say.

Officers responded to a reported disturbance at a home on Selma Street at 2:41 p.m. on Wednesday, an Eau Claire Police Department news release said. The caller said someone broke into their home and two people were inside.

The intruder had armed himself with a knife and had stabbed a woman inside the home, the release said.

Two Eau Claire officers went inside the home and encountered the allegedmintruder. One officer opened fire, striking the 30-year-old man from Eau Claire.

They attempted life-saving efforts but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman suffered serious stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a regional medical facility.

The two officers involved haven't been identified other than Police Chief Matt Rokus saying one is a 24-year veteran and the other is a 19-year veteran of the department. They have both been placed on administrative assignments pending review of the investigation.

The man who was killed by police has not yet been identified.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating the police shooting. The DCI says it will then turn over its investigative reports to the Eau Claire County District Attorney.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.