Skip to main content
Eden Prairie 19-year-old killed in crash near Valleyfair

Eden Prairie 19-year-old killed in crash near Valleyfair

The crash happened just before midnight near Valleyfair.

Google

The crash happened just before midnight near Valleyfair.

A 19-year-old Eden Prairie man was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Shakopee. 

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened just before midnight at the intersection of County Road 101 and Valley Park Drive, near Valley Fair. 

Authorities say a Mitsubishi Outlander, driven by a 26-year-old Hopkins man, collided with a Volkswagen Golf, driven by the 19-year old. 

The Eden Prairie man was traveling westbound on County Road 101 and turning onto southbound Valley Park Drive when his vehicle was struck by the eastbound Mitsubishi. 

The Hopkins man was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. The crash report states that alcohol was detected on the Hopkins man, but no further details were provided. 

The identity of the 19-year-old killed in the crash will be released Wednesday. 

Next Up

US-169 BUS, Shakopee, Minnesota - June 2019 (1)
MN News

Eden Prairie 19-year-old killed in crash near Valleyfair

The crash happened just before midnight near Valleyfair.

image
Minnesota Life

Renderings unveiled for potential World's Fair in Bloomington

Minnesota is one of five destinations in the running to host the event in 2027.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Opulent estate for sale is a Wisconsin landmark

The Italian Renaissance-style mansion is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Daniel Santulli
MN News

Ex-frat members convicted in hazing incident that left Eden Prairie teen paralyzed

The incident left Daniel Santulli without the ability to see, hear and walk.

The Sheridan Room
MN News

Sheridan Room in Northeast Minneapolis to close

The restaurant, formerly known as the Modern Café’, had been open since 2015.

Tou Thao & J Alexander Kueng
MN News

Trial for 2 ex-Minneapolis cops moved to October

The trial for J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao has been moved multiple times at this point.

police tape
MN News

Standoff in St. Michael: Man 'fired several rounds' at officers

The standoff began Tuesday and continues Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-21 at 9.10.22 PM
MN News

Arizonan ID'd as man killed by falling tree at Minnesota resort

A tree came crashing down on a camper during a severe storm Monday night.

Screen Shot 2022-06-21 at 3.47.02 PM
MN News

Attempted kidnapping of toddler at Brooklyn Park McDonald's

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon inside McDonald's.

minneapolis police
MN News

Court finds Minneapolis 100+ cops short of mandatory minimum

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Mayor Jacob Frey failed to meet his legal duty to hire more officers or demonstrate why he hasn't done so.

Two Harbors City Council meeting on June 20, 2022.
MN News

Scrutinized mayor asked to resign by city council, again

Swanson has already said he won't resign before a recall election takes place later this summer.

289508639_338229998494750_1116200813276798607_n
MN News

Expired tabs lead to arrest of murder suspect in Hopkins

The 24-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man in Uptown.

Related

police lights
MN News

19-year-old motorist killed in Clay County crash

The crash occurred approximately 15 miles east of Fargo in Riverton Township.

ambulance
MN News

24-year-old dies in overnight crash on Highway 77 in Eagan

The single-vehicle crash happened on Hwy. 77 near Cliff Road.

ambulance
MN News

22-year-old Minnesota men involved in crash: 1 dead, 1 critical

The crash happened on Hwy. 75 near Halstad.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead after semi blows tire, collides with truck on I-35

A 22-year-old man was killed in the crash that happened near the Iowa-Minnesota border.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in McLeod County; 2 kids injured

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Highway 15 in Round Grove Township.

ambulance
MN News

Alcohol, no seatbelt possible factors in deadly southwest MN crash

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical after Highway 7 crash in Carver County

A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in the crash.

state patrol
MN News

Driver dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in Zumbrota.