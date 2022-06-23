Eden Prairie 19-year-old killed in crash near Valleyfair is ID'd

A 19-year-old has been identified as a driver who died in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Shakopee Tuesday.

The State Patrol says Charlie M. Alleman, from Eden Prairie, was killed just before midnight.

According to the crash report, it happened at the intersection of County Road 101 and Valley Park Drive. A Volkswagen Golf, driven by Alleman, was making a turn from County Road 101 to Valley Park Drive when a Mitsubishi Outlander collided with the Volkswagen in the intersection.

The Outlander was driven by a 26-year-old man from Hopkins. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Bring Me The News does not identify those who have not been charged.

The State Patrol crash report notes that alcohol was detected on the Hopkins man.

The incident remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.