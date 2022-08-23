Skip to main content
Eden Prairie Center: Man asked to see gun in Scheels, killed himself with it

Eden Prairie police have provided an update to the Monday incident.

Police say the man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Scheels store at Eden Prairie Center Monday evening got the gun from a store employee.

Eden Prairie Police Department provided an update Tuesday, confirming that the man who died was a 19-year-old who had asked a store worker if he could view a semi-automatic handgun in the retailer's gun department.

"When the employee handed the unloaded weapon to the male he fled across the store toward the archery area while loading the handgun and then fired a single shot," Eden Prairie PD said.

It's believed that the man brought his own ammunition into the store.

The incident at 7:25 p.m. sparked a lockdown and major police response, with the mall closed for hours until it was determined there was no threat to the wider public.

The victim in the incident has not yet been identified. 

