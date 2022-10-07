Skip to main content
Lockdown lifted at Eden Prairie HS, but evening activities canceled

Police are investigating.

UPDATE 4:30 P.M.

Original story

Eden Prairie High School has been placed on lockdown due to an anonymous threat made to a student.

Police said the school notified them around 12:45 p.m. of the possible threat. The school remains on lockdown Friday afternoon.

According to Eden Prairie Schools, the lockdown is classified as a "stay-put" lockdown.

"During a stay-put lockdown, outside visitors will not be allowed into the building and activity inside the building continues as normal with additional staff support," the school district said in a statement.

Classes are continuing but students aren't allowed to exit until an all-clear is given by authorities.

Details of the threat weren't immediately known.

The school district mentioned recent similar threats that have been made that turned out to be a hoax, to which they state "this threat follows a similar pattern."

This is a developing story.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

