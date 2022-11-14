Skip to main content
Eden Prairie man faces multiple charges after deadly crash near MOA

Eden Prairie man faces multiple charges after deadly crash near MOA

The crash killed a 23-year-old passenger near the Mall of America.

MN 511, via MN Crime

The crash killed a 23-year-old passenger near the Mall of America.

A 25-year-old Eden Prairie man faces multiple charges after he attempted to flee police from a Mall of America parking lot in a stolen car and crashed, killing one of the passengers inside.

Abdeljabar Sharif was behind the wheel of a car that was identified as stolen from Minneapolis by a license plate scanner at a parking ramp entrance at the mall last Tuesday, Nov. 8, with police then attempting to execute a "high risk" traffic stop in the west garage on Level P1.

The vehicle fled police, who didn't pursue as it was on the Mall of America's property. A short time later, the car crashed into a concrete pillar on the eastbound lanes on I-494 from Lindau Lane.

Abdikadir Issack, 23, of Willmar, died in the crash.

According to court documents, Sharif has been convicted numerous times in the past, including charges for theft and burglary.

Sharif was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center to be treated for injuries in the crash, and was later arrested. The criminal complaint says police found a plastic bag inside a flashlight Sharif was carrying that had 92 suspected fentanyl pills, weighing just over 10 lbs.

Sharif had two pending felonies in Hennepin County at the time of the incident and seven other felony convictions dating back to 2018. He's charged with fleeing a police officer that results in death, criminal vehicular homicide, third-degree possession, receiving stolen property and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. 

Sharif currently is being held at the Hennepin County Jail on $500,000 bail. He's set to make his first court appearance on Monday.

 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-11-09 at 8.27.26 AM
MN News

Eden Prairie man faces multiple charges after deadly crash near MOA

The crash killed a 23-year-old passenger near the Mall of America.

Fever thermometer flu coronavirus
MN Health

Spike in flu outbreaks, hospitalizations continues in Minnesota

Flu season has arrived earlier than usual.

Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 10.18.47 AM
MN Weather

Metro added to winter weather advisory; 4 inches possible Monday

It's the first snowy day of the season in the Twin Cities.

nnebigh4kg09bg3zjp34
MN Music and Radio

P!nk announced as first Target Field concert of 2023

The show is scheduled for Aug. 10, 2023.

JonathanHenryEsparza
MN News

Police continue search for Iowa man after his car is found

The man hasn't been seen since Oct. 20.

Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 7.13.42 AM
MN News

Minnesota hunter rescued after becoming stuck waist-deep in water

The man was taken to an area hospital following the rescue.

CrashBloomingtonFire
MN News

Snow, ice-covered roads cause headache for Twin Cities commuters

Snowfall slicked up roads early Monday morning.

tap-gf9a40b157_1280
MN News

Boil water advisory issued in area of east metro

It comes after an issue with a tank in Maplewood.

Police tape
MN News

Man shot dead near loading dock in St. Paul

The victim was found just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

snow squall
MN Weather

Accumulating snow for Twin Cities followed by subzero wind chills

It's going to be a wintry week in Minnesota.

Beware deer.
MN News

Deer hit by car is launched into oncoming vehicle, killing passenger

The deer was struck around 5:10 p.m. Thursday.

minneapolis police
MN News

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-11-09 at 8.27.26 AM
MN News

One dead, two injured in stolen vehicle crash near Mall of America

The vehicle was fleeing police when it crashed on an on-ramp to Interstate 494.

US-169 BUS, Shakopee, Minnesota - June 2019 (1)
MN News

Eden Prairie 19-year-old killed in crash near Valleyfair is ID'd

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash, involving a 26-year-old driver from Hopkins.

ambulance
MN News

North Dakota man dies in crash involving semi in northwestern MN

The crash report says both drivers involved were not wearing seatbelts.

FatalEaganCrashSceneAug18
MN News

Eagan man killed after crashing into traffic signal

The 30-year-old crashed into a traffic light early Wednesday morning.

MN News

Eden Prairie man dies 6 days after crash in Minnetonka

The crash happened Aug. 2 around 8:45 a.m.

CartierAlexanderMug
MN News

Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America

The man was arrested last week and had a rifle on him.

NickEngerFB
MN News

Blaine man found dead inside car that crashed into lake

The victim's father said his son was on his way to work before the crash.

Eric Walker
MN News

More details released on crash that killed former Gophers track star

Witnesses said they saw someone speeding and weaving in traffic prior to the crash.