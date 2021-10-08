October 8, 2021
Eden Prairie man sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegal firearm possession

Damien Lashaun Nelson had others purchase firearms for him illegally between June and October of last year.
An Eden Prairie man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegally having others purchase firearms for him.

Damien Lashaun Nelson, 32, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Thursday to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in late December to one count of conspiracy and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.

Nelson conspired with three women to have them illegally purchase firearms for him between June and October of 2020.

Nelson was prohibited from purchasing firearms as a convicted felon. He had previous convicts in Dakota, Scott and Hennepin counties, according to court documents.

One of the buyers, Melissa Hallich, 48, of Brooklyn Park, pleaded guilty in June to buying four guns for Nelson: three semi-automatic pistols and a revolver.

Hallich lied on forms from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, stating that she was the actual purchaser of the guns. 

Hallich’s sentencing is scheduled for next month. 

Nelson was also in possession of a loaded saw-off shotgun last October.

