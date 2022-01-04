Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Edina High School shifts to virtual after frozen pipes burst
The majority of students at Edina High School are learning virtually on Tuesday and Wednesday after a sprinkler pipe froze and then burst. 

School officials on Monday sent an email to families saying high school students and staff, except for "site-based special education programs," would shift to virtual learning. 

Students were set to return to school from winter break on Tuesday. 

Custodial staff discovered the issue on Sunday afternoon. The air damper malfunctioned, which allowed "frigid air" into the east area of the school. This caused sprinkler pipes to freeze and burst, "sending a steady flow of water into classrooms, cascading down halls and to lower floors for an undetermined amount of time."

The high on Saturday in the Twin Cities was 1 degree with a low of 11 below, the National Weather Service says. The high on Sunday was 5 degrees with a low of 14 below.

Custodians and a disaster recovery company began the cleanup process, which will continue over the next two days. They'll work to extract water, clean/dry carpets and remove damaged sheetrock. 

"Due to the number of classrooms impacted, and the noise and disruption caused by the work of the cleanup effort, we believe a virtual learning environment will offer the least interruption to learning for the majority of EHS students," the letter said. 

The district said special education program learning spaces were not impacted by the flooding or the cleanup. 

After-school activities scheduled for Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 will continue as scheduled and in-person learning will resume on Jan. 6.

