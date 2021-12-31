Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Edina man killed in crash on Wisconsin highway
Four others were injured in the crash.
A 32-year-old Edina man has been identified as the person killed in a head-on crash near Siren, Wisconsin, on Monday. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Friday identified him as Brandon Wharton. 

He was driving a Honda Civic east on State Trunk Highway 70 in Sand Lake Township when the driver of a minivan traveling westbound crossed the centerline and hit him. 

Wharton was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. He and four people in the minivan were injured in the crash, and three helicopters were used to transport them to the hospital. 

Wharton died in the emergency room at North Memorial Health Hospital at 2:26 p.m. on Monday, the medical examiner says. 

The conditions of the others who were injured have not been released. 

The Burnett County Sheriff's Office said weather and road conditions appeared to be a factor in the crash. The crash happened at 11:22 a.m. on Dec. 27. 

