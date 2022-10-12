Edina PD trying to ID suspects in auto thefts, 'strong-arm robberies'

Edina police are trying to identify two men who were involved in a series of auto thefts and "strong-arm robberies" in the city and in Minneapolis earlier this year.

In a release issued Wednesday afternoon, Edina Police Department said it has made three arrests "in a nearby suburb" in connection with a series of purse snatchings in the 50th and France retail area in July.

But two men, pictured above, remain unidentified, with police releasing a series of images of them while asking for the public's assistance.

The investigation had led police to an Audi Q3 that had been stolen from Edin, and from which the three suspects tried to flee before being arrested.

Subsequent search warrants turned up stolen goods that were returned to eight victims in Edina and Minneapolis.

Anyone with information about the men picture are asked to call Edina PD at 952-826-1610.

