Edina police investigating after man was shot multiple times

Police in Edina are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times on Monday.

Officers, at the request of Hennepin EMS, responded to the intersection of France Avenue and 65th Street — near Southdale Medical Center — to assist with a gunshot victim at 8:51 p.m.

The man was driving alone and had stopped to ask EMS for help.

Police said the victim appeared to have been shot multiple times but has been uncooperative and would not say where he was shot, only that the shooting didn't happen in Edina.

He was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

The Edina Police Department is "actively investigating" the incident.

Bring Me The News has asked EPD for details on the man's condition.

