Skip to main content
Edina police looking for teen who may have info about noose incident

Edina police looking for teen who may have info about noose incident

Police say a 'white teenage boy' was seen on camera near where the noose was found.

Edina Police Department

Police say a 'white teenage boy' was seen on camera near where the noose was found.

Police in Edina are looking to identify a teenage boy who may have information about an incident in which a noose was hanged at a community center this week.

Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 10.39.23 AM

The City of Edina provided more details of the incident on Tuesday, which saw an Edina Public Schools staff member find the noose "harnessed to an implement on the building’s roof and hung in one of the courtyards" at Edina Community Center at 5701 West Frontage Rd.

The discovery was reported to police, with the noose removed. 

In an update Wednesday, Edina Police Department says surveillance video from Monday and Tuesday – prior to the noose being placed – shows a "white teenage boy near the scene."

The boy was wearing a black Vans hoodie, dark shorts, tall socks, black slip-on canvas tennis shoes, and carrying a backpack.

Police are now looking for the boy to come forward, or anyone who may know him to call 952-826-1610.

The finding of the noose was swiftly condemned by Edina Public Schools superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley, who said: "A noose is a heinous symbol long known for its intimidation, harm, and violence against Black/African Americans and more recently toward other non-dominant groups.

"We stand against racism and condemn hate. These events are painful, not only for those targeted, but also for everyone in our community who values diversity and inclusion and is working towards change."

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 10.39.00 AM
MN News

Edina police looking for teen who may have info about noose incident

Police say a 'white teenage boy' was seen on camera near where the noose was found.

Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 9.50.43 AM
MN News

Cleanup required, arrests made after 'large party' in north metro park

A large police presence was called to the park late Wednesday.

image
MN Health

What we know about monkeypox testing and vaccinations in Minnesota

While vaccines are limited, they are being administered here in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-07-27 at 3.57.22 PM
MN News

Bodies of husband, wife recovered after house explosion in Hopkins

The victims are a husband and wife, according to authorities.

image
MN News

Man dies in Rush City prison cell

The 26-year-old man had been incarcerated since 2013.

mn dnr - boat launch - low water levels
Outdoors

DNR warns boaters of low water levels on Minnesota lakes

The low levels are due to a lack of rainfall recently in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-07-27 at 2.14.46 PM
MN News

Fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in Chanhassen

A crash investigation was reported by the State Patrol just after 2 p.m.

police lights
MN News

At least 9 cities targeted with antisemitic, racist flyers

A local civil rights group has condemned the letters and police are investigating.

268824895_10159769046604846_2055121944612489079_n
MN Sports

Richfield is the new home of the Minnesota Whitecaps

The Whitecaps had previously played at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

image
MN News

Rescuers on scene of home explosion in Hopkins

Further information is expected later today.

Tou Thao & J Alexander Kueng
MN News

Kueng gets 3 years in federal prison; Thao sentenced to 3½ years

Kueng and Thao have a state trial coming up this fall in relation to Floyd's death.

34628864351_cac36d6b69_k
MN Music and Radio

Shawn Mendes cancels tour weeks after postponing St. Paul show

The 23-year-old singer is stepping away from his world tour for his mental health.

Related

Edina Community Center
MN News

Noose found hanging at community building in Edina

It has been swiftly condemned by Edina Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley.

Google Streetview
MN News

Man arrested after incident that sparked 'significant' police response in Edina

The man was found sleeping in a stolen car with a gun in the center console.

unsplash school bus
MN News

Elementary student hit by motorcyclist who passed stopped Edina school bus

The bus had its stop arm out and lights flashing, police say.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

4 arrested, including 3 teen girls, after attempted carjacking in Edina

The incident occurred Friday evening in the Country Club neighborhood.

Screen Shot 2022-05-31 at 1.59.18 PM
MN News

Woman, 18, assaulted by man who followed her on park trail

Police are looking for a white male aged 40-50.

image
MN News

1 in custody following incident in Edina near Interlachen Country Club

Police asked nearby residents to remain indoors and avoid the area.

Screen Shot 2022-03-15 at 10.39.26 AM
MN News

Woman who died at St. Paul shipping facility was on fire, ex arrested

Police are at the scene near Snelling and Como avenues.

Screen Shot 2019-03-23 at 11.53.11 AM
MN News

Hwy. 100 re-opens after police incident in Edina

A large police presence is being reported.