Edina police warn of recent burglary trend targeting garages and vehicles

The Edina Police Department is increasing patrols in affected neighborhoods in response to the trend.

City of Edina Facebook

The Edina Police Department is increasing neighborhood patrols after a string of burglaries targeting garages and vehicles.

The department is currently investigating several burglaries, most of which involve unlocked vehicles in open garages and on the street.

The burglaries have occurred at "all times of day," according to a Wednesday alert from EPD.

“We have increased the number of officers in these neighborhoods so we can more quickly respond to 911 calls for suspicious activity and be visible to deter future burglaries,” EPD Lt. Brian Tholen said in a statement.

“The Edina Police Department is being very vigilant to these recent crimes and will continue our increased dedication efforts to keep you safe.”

Residents should avoid keeping their keys in the car and leaving their cars running unattended, the alert states. Closing car windows, parking in well lit areas and closing garage doors can also help deter burglars.

It comes amid a wider trend across the Twin Cities and indeed nationwide of vehicle thefts and carjackings.

Earlier this week, seven juveniles were arrested in connection with a string of thefts in the Woodbury area.