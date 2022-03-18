Edina students stage walkout, demand district do more after racist video shared online

Students in Edina walked out of school on Thursday in protest of a recent racist video that showed Edina High School students mocking Asian accents and making a Nazi salute.

Hundreds of students walked out of Edina High School at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday and then marched more than a mile to Lewis Park to demand action from the district to prevent future racist incidents from happening.

Read more [March 11]: Video emerges of Edina High School students using racist accent, making Nazi salute

The student-led walkout, which was promoted by the students and the group Edina Truth, included Twin Cities activist Lavish Mack, other activists not associated with the district, as well as parents and members of the League of Women Voters, social media posts show.

Speakers said the racist video, which was posted on March 7, was a "direct attack against Asian American and Jewish people" and was a clear example of AAPI hate and anti-Semitism.

"Dear white Edina students and administrators who don't experience racism and have the privilege not to be made fun of because of their skin color, food they eat and most of all culture — you have more privilege than you think," Edina senior Willow Gilbertson said, according to the Star Tribune.

Last week, Edina High School Principal Andrew Beaton said the administration "responded immediately, investigated and took appropriate action" after learning of the video. The district hasn't said what action was taken.

“We understand that this has caused harm to members of our school community, and will create a space for students to speak about how this has impacted them,” said Beaton, adding the school “will quickly respond to any activity that does not align with its mission of equitability and inclusivity."

Student speakers on Thursday stressed they aren't going to stay silent, noting this isn't the first racist incident to happen at Edina. They're calling on the district to do better because if school leaders do nothing, acts of hate and racism will continue.

In addition to bringing attention to such incidents, protesters are demanding the district do more to prevent racism in Edina Public Schools. Among the changes they're calling for, according to Edina Truth on Instagram:

Predetermined punishments for racist actions regardless of the severity of the racism

The district to stop censoring victims

More diversity in student council and other student leadership groups

"Substantial" race and religion education

Other measures to prevent racist actions from students and staff

Edina is the latest Minnesota high school dealing with racist videos or incidents involving students.

New Prague High School's athletics have been plagued with allegations of racism in recent weeks, which includes allegations that students and crowd members have called opposing players monkeys during games.

Prior Lake High School officials have dealt with multiple similar incidents since November, including a racist video posted by students that made national headlines, and two racist notes targeting Black students in February.

And in Minnetonka, the varsity basketball coach stepped away after a white student on the team called three Black classmates the N-word and told them to kill themselves. This prompted students to hold a sit-in to demand change so all students feel safe and welcome at Minnetonka.

Here are some more photos and videos from Edina's walkout on Thursday:

Edina Truth is a group with a mission to provide space for those who are marginalized, educate people on crucial issues and "dismantle the harmful cultures prominent within Edina." The group shares anonymous stories from students on Instagram as a way to give Edina youth a voice.



And the group says as it grows, it plans to use its resources and influence "to create permanent change and continue breaking down the walls of silence that have been up far too long," Edina Truth's website states.