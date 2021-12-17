EF2 tornado hit Hartland, 4 other twisters confirmed in SE MN

Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
EF2 tornado hit Hartland, 4 other twisters confirmed in southeast Minnesota
Publish date:

EF2 tornado hit Hartland, 4 other twisters confirmed in southeast Minnesota

Hartland was initially believed to be the location of the first tornado in December in Minnesota on record, but it was actually the third.
Author:

Credit: National Weather Service

Hartland was initially believed to be the location of the first tornado in December in Minnesota on record, but it was actually the third.

The National Weather Service conducted damage surveys on Thursday and confirmed that five tornadoes touched down Wednesday night in southeastern Minnesota, including a strong EF2 twister that ripped through downtown Hartland. 

The Minnesota tornadoes struck in Hartland, two near Alden, one near Plainview and one in the Lewiston area. The historic Dec. 15 severe weather outbreak also resulted in two strong tornadoes in western Wisconsin and five more tornadoes in northeastern Iowa. 

Damage in Hartland was significant in the small town’s downtown area. The post office has been closed due to damage, and Arcadian Bank was destroyed by the twister, which produced maximum wind speeds of 115 mph.

According to the damage survey, the EF2 tornado touched down approximately 1 mile southwest of Hartland before moving through the town, lifting two miles northeast of Hartland. The twister carved a path 2.17 miles long in just three minutes, from 7:10 p.m. to 7:13 p.m. 

Tree and roof damage was reported on the southern end of Hartland, while the most significant damage was two buildings, the bank included, in the center of town. 

While the Hartland tornado was originally believed to be the first confirmed December tornado in Minnesota history, it actually goes down as No. 3 because two EF1 tornadoes touched down about 15 miles to the southwest, near Alden. 

The first Alden area tornado touched down southwest of town and produced 105 mph winds, resulting in a twisted road sign and tree and utility pole damage. The second Alden area tornado touched down about a mile east-northeast of Alden, producing 100 mph winds and damaging trees and a farm outbuilding. 

The tornado near Plainview struck just east of town, producing 93 mph winds, according to the NWS. 

The tornado located east/southeast of Lewiston was rated an EF0 by the NWS La Crosse, which surveyed damage over a length of 0.6 miles. The report says the twister produced 85 mph winds and was only 40 yards wide, resulting in damage to trees, a garage and several outbuildings along and near County Road 23 between Lewiston and Wyattville in Winona County.

Two even stronger EF2 tornadoes touched down west of Neillsville and another just north of Neillsville, in western Wisconsin. The first dropped and produced 125 mph winds over a 4-mile path where it destroyed a home and chewed up wooded areas.

Less than 10 minutes later the second EF2 twister spun up and was again intense, producing 120 mph winds for a duration of only 0.8 miles. It was only 50 yards wide but it struck a farm, ripping off large sections of a home’s roof, moving the barn off its foundation and tossing a truck nearly 100 feet.

The tornado that spun through the Rudd, Iowa area was on the ground for an estimated 8.2 miles and produced 110 mph winds (EF1 rating), causing damage to numerous farms and a few homes in Floyd County. Power lines were snapped and trees were blown over by what the NWS described as a “fast moving tornado.” 

Next Up

Hartland tornado damage
MN News

EF2 tornado hit Hartland, 4 other twisters confirmed in SE MN

Hartland was initially believed to be the location of the first tornado in December in Minnesota on record, but it was actually the third.

Classroom
MN News

29 threats directed at Minnesota schools amid TikTok warning

None of the threats were deemed credible.

Foligno
MN Wild

Wild, Panthers Saturday game postponed due to COVID

The Panthers have numerous players in the NHL's health and safety protocols.

t otto dakota county jail booking photo 12-17-21
MN News

Charges filed 5 months after body discovered in boat launch fire

A Hastings man was charged this week in connection to the disturbing July discovery.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

2 teens plead guilty to several Twin Cities carjackings and robberies

They were convicted in connection to four unrelated incidents each.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

BCA: Man with 'replica gun' shot by police in Willmar

A 911 caller reportedly told police the man was threatening a probation officer.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards entered into NBA's COVID protocols

Taurean Prince has also been placed into the protocols.

st. louis park carjacking
MN News

2 suspects arrested in Lunds & Byerlys attempted carjackings

Kevin Fiala / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

5 ways the Minnesota Wild can get even better

Despite three straight losses, the Wild enter play Friday atop the Western Conference standings.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

University of Minnesota reaches settlement after professor sexually harassed student

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigated the incident.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, December 17

The next update comes Monday, Dec. 20.

duluth pd huot shoveling photo
MN News

Questions, criticism follow photo of officer shoveling resident's steps

The officer had been disciplined in 2017 after being seen dragging a man through the skyway.

Related

Hartland storm damage
MN News

Storm damage reports in MN: Small town rocked by possible tornado

Numerous towns in southeastern Minnesota were slammed by damaging storms.

Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 8.28.52 AM
MN Weather

Damaging winds, tornadoes possible with 'rare weather setup' Wednesday

Ten days before Christmas and there could be tornadoes in Minnesota.

tornado damage
MN Weather

NWS confirms 4 tornadoes hit eastern Minnesota on Saturday

Two twisters struck around 1 a.m. Saturday, with the other two hitting later Saturday night.

Screen Shot 2019-07-30 at 7.01.25 AM
MN Weather

6 tornadoes confirmed in July 28 severe outbreak in MN, WI

The strongest tornado hit near Silver Lake, Minnesota.

tornado
MN Weather

5 tornadoes confirmed from Friday's storms, including 1 in Crystal

More tornadoes could be confirmed as damage surveys continue.

244469012_4444193795616476_1433019284179437133_n
MN Weather

Multiple tornadoes confirmed in Minnesota over the weekend

The Park Rapids tornado caused damage to multiple structures, including a church and a car dealership.

uprooted tree in Burnsville
MN News

NWS: Tornadoes confirmed to have struck Apple Valley, Burnsville, Savage

A crazy night of storms may have included even more tornadoes.

tornado, severe weather
MN Weather

At least 8 tornadoes reportedly touched down south of the Twin Cities

The weather service will conduct surveys to confirm possible tornado touchdowns.